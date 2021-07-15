A 29-year-old man was arrested in connection with death of Michelle Cummings, a mom and Southern University graduate killed by a stray bullet while traveling in Maryland to drop her son off at the U.S. Naval Academy, according to the Annapolis Police Department.
Angelo Harrod was arrested and booked on counts of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder after he allegedly shot and killed Cummings on June 29 while she was sitting on the patio of an Annapolis hotel, police chief Edward Jackson said at press conference on Wednesday. He was identified as a suspect after police reviewed video surveillance video from the day of her death.
Harrod had been confined to home detention at the time of the shooting and, according to police, had cut off his ankle monitor that night.
Cummings and her husband had traveled to Annapolis to drop off their son off at the U.S. Naval Academy, where he hoped to play football. When gunfire broke out on street near their hotel, she was unintentionally struck and ultimately died from her injuries.
Authorities said Harrod's intended targets were two unnamed victims.
Cummings, 57, lived in Houston at the time of her death working as a computer systems analyst. She was born and raised in Monroe. She often visited Baton Rouge to see her grandparents at their home on East Washington Street, and she spent time in the city as a young adult attending Southern University.