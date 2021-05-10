The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a hit-and-run after a body was found on the side of a road Monday morning.
At around 7 a.m., deputies were notified of a body on the side of Buddy Ellis Road.
Detectives identified the body as a 22-year-old white man, and they're trying to notify next of kin.
Before the accident, the man was leaving work off Juban Road and headed home by bicycle just around 11:45 p.m. on May 9. He was traveling east on Buddy Ellis Road when a car struck him, deputies said.
LPSO said the car is believed to have driver’s side and front end damage.
The crash happened sometime between midnight to 7 a.m. on May 10, 2021.
Authorities ask residents who live along this route to check their video surveillance equipment for any possible captured evidence.
This investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.