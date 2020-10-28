Wednesday's meeting of the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council has been cancelled due to Hurricane Zeta.
The Metro Council instead will hold two special-called meetings: the first at 10 a.m. Friday and another at 4 p.m. Nov. 4., Council Administrator Ashely Beck said Wednesday morning.
At Friday's meeting, the council will only entertain votes on rolling forward property taxes. And council members will revisit the rest of the agenda it had slated for this week at its special meeting next week.
Those items include another discussion on a settlement in the Alton Sterling lawsuit, amendments to the city-parish's Plan of Government and the controversial annexations for a subdivision in the St. George area.
Hurricane Zeta is expected to be a Category 2 storm at landfall in southeast Louisiana.
Life-threatening storm surge and damaging winds are expected in southeast Louisiana starting around mid-day Wednesday, forecasters said. Landfall is expected Wednesday afternoon.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome Wednesday morning also announced the closure of all city-parish buildings — including City Hall and all community centers — at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday due to potential inclement weather from Zeta.