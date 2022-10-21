The city-parish official at the center of a weekslong flap over how quickly East Baton Rouge had to address shortcomings within its stormwater removal system has resigned.
Kelvin Hill quit as assistant chief administrative officer for Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. His role included supervision of environmental-related issues involving East Baton Rouge Parish government.
The Metro Council this summer created a new stormwater utility, giving it the authority to impose a fee on property owners to correct problems with the region's surface water after heavy rains. After such a fee was proposed recently, a public outcry ensued. Council members are due to vote next Wednesday on a proposed fee that would cost property owners $1.36 for every 500 square feet of impermeable surface.
Broome says she will ask that the Council not cast a vote then. Five Council members have said they planned to vote against the fee, believing Broome and others misled them.
Hill had said at a Sept. 14 meeting that a "gag order" prevented public discussion of how Baton Rouge should address its stormwater problems. Eventually, it morphed into the idea that the federal government had somehow imposed a nondisclosure agreement on the city as part of the pressure it is applyingpressuring it to improve how it handles stormwater, which often can spread pollutants.
U.S. Rep. Garret Graves said Tuesday that no such agreement existed at the federal level and there is no firm deadline to fix the stormwater system.
It turned out the city-parish had reached an NDA that was signed by its consultants and staff members, but not the federal government.
"Today, I accepted the resignation of Assistant Chief Administrative Officer, Kelvin Hill. Mr. Hill has been a valued and loyal member of my administration for more than three years. His leadership has been instrumental on initiatives such as MOVEBR, drainage improvements, and disaster response and restoration," Broome said in a statement Friday. "I thank him for his dedicated service to City-Parish and wish him well in his future endeavors."
Broome spokesman Mark A. Armstrong declined to comment on Hill's departure, nor say what precipitated it. Hill was present when The Advocate interviewed Broome about the stormwater fee and gave no signal that he would resign.
The local NDA with consultants and others blocked those who signed it from discussing any conversations with the Justice Department about a potential settlement of stormwater issues, according to a copy received by The Advocate five days after it was requested.