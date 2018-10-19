DENHAM SPRINGS — Sen. John Kennedy has developed a reputation for asking some sharp questions to federal judicial nominees. On Friday morning, he was the one facing interrogation from a room full of high school students.
Kennedy was the special guest at an AP Government Politics class at Denham Springs High School. The students peppered the Republican senator with a questions about politics and current events.
One student asked how Louisiana, with an economy heavily dependent on the oil industry, can keep up as the world moves towards, cleaner, alternative energy. Another wanted to know what Kennedy made of the #MeToo movement and a third had questions about voting procedures in the U.S. Senate.
"These kids are up on it," Kennedy told reporters after the bell rang and the kids left for lunch.
AP Teacher William Bradford invited Kennedy to visit his class, something he tries to do each year for the kids. The walls of his classroom are lined with flags, campaign signs and a poster with the names of all the kids in his class who passed the AP exam.
Kennedy, who pulled off his suit jacket and grabbed a marker, is no stranger to the classroom. The junior senator, who says he is pondering a run for governor, said he volunteers as a substitute teacher at least a couple times a year.
"If I were king for a day, I would pass a law that everybody who makes policy for elementary and secondary education should be required to substitute teach at least once a year," Kennedy said. "You learn more about education in that day than sitting through a thousand hours of testimony."
He opened the class with a brief presentation that touched on the U.S. economy, the Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings and the suspected murder or Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey.
Aside from a few quips — "I don't think the aliens abducted him (Khashoggi)" — Kennedy avoided the country one-liners he has become known for on Capitol Hill.
Kennedy said he thinks Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were in high school, was mistaken about the identity of her attacker. But the senator said he believes the Saudi Arabians killed Khashoggi and that the country must be condemned, but not entirely blacklisted, pointing to its role in stabilizing the Middle East, which he drew with a marker on the white board.
"As the leader of the world — and America is, whether you like it or not — we have to try to help maintain the balance of power there," he said.
Afterwards, Kennedy let the students ask questions.
A few students wanted the senator to address his views on climate change and renewable energy, given that the economy of Louisiana is tied closely to oil yet the state is susceptible to sea level rise.
"Louisiana is very heavily reliant on oil and petroleum industries. So, how does Louisiana keep up as the world and America seeks cleaner alternative energies?" asked Cameron Beall.
Kennedy replied that the world is moving towards an economy where we become less dependent on oil and towards solar, wind and other forms of energy.
"But it's going to be a long time," he said. "Until then, we've got to have oil. That's just a fact, because we've got to have energy."
Afterwards, several kids said they liked what they heard.
"I think he sounds like he knows what he's doing, and I'm glad he's representing the state of Louisiana," said student Benjamin Haley.
Haley said he keeps up regularly with the news and wants to become a doctor and then a U.S. senator himself.
"I've realized I can't rely on other people to fix everything for me. The only place I can do that is in Washington," Haley said.