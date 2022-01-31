A St. James Parish man bit a sheriff's deputy during a struggle with officers in 2020 and now faces up to five years in state prison after a jury trial last week, prosecutors said Monday.
Deputies eventually used a Taser on Justin Stout, 40, to bring him under control and arrest him at a Paulina home, prosecutors in St. James added.
Sheriff's deputies had been called out to the home to help with a disturbance during a child custody exchange on May 18, 2020, and had been trying to arrest Stout in connection that incident when he resisted them, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors with the 23rd Judicial District said the deputy who was bitten had to seek medical attention.
On Wednesday, a St. James Parish jury found Stout, 3395 Tupelo Lane, Paulina, guilty of battery of a police officer, prosecutors said.
Judge Tess Stromberg of the 23rd Judicial District Court has set Stout's sentencing for Feb. 24.