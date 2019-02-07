PRAIRIEVILLE — Parents of Prairieville Primary School inspected three possible options Thursday for a school attendance zone change in northern Ascension Parish that will come this fall with the opening of the new Bullion Primary School.
Public school officials were on their second night in Prairieville soliciting parent input on the planned change, which the parish School Board could decide as soon as Feb. 19 but probably no later than mid-March to prepare for the new school year, school officials said.
"One of the greatest things a community can do is open a new school, Superintendent David Alexander told about 120 parents and children at Prairieville Primary. "It means the community is thriving, flourishing. It's robust."
But that growth has also put pressure on Prairieville Primary and nearby Oak Grove Primary, which combined have more than 2,000 students and rely on temporary buildings to hold them all.
The relief valve will be the new $16.1 million Bullion Primary, which is under construction and is being financed through a $120 million bond issue voters approved in April 2016.
The new Bullion Primary attendance zone will encompass much of the current Oak Grove zone between Interstate 10 and Airline Highway. Much of the variation in the three possible options now under review involves parts of the existing Prairieville Primary zone east of Airline.
Alexander told the parents that the school system has taken into account current student populations and projected population growth as best as possible to balance student numbers at all three schools.
Oak Grove Primary's enrollment has grown from 811 to 1,047 children since the 2008-09 school year, state figures show.
Over the same time period, Prairieville Primary's enrollment is up from 777 to 935 children.
None of the proposed attendance zone plans would result in any of the three schools leaving the Dutchtown High School feeder system, but some students would eventually end up at a yet-to-be-built middle school on Bluff Road.
After presentations Thursday from Alexander and other school officials and the review of large maps with the proposed zone changes, several parents said they understood the need for the new school and zone changes but those could cause repercussions.
Among the concerns is how the alterations would affect day care and school transportation. Also a worry is the strong prospect that many children moving to the new Bullion Primary would end up also being moved from Prairieville Middle School to the future Bluff Middle School expected to open in the fall of 2020.
Other worries, parents said, centered around traffic flow into and out of Bullion Primary. The school is not directly on a major highway but in the back of the dead-end Bullion Crossing neighborhood off busy Airline Highway.
The school system bought the 12.1-acre site that subdivision developer had set aside as part of the initial parish government approval of the 218-home neighborhood in 2011.
There have also been the initial emotional responses, too.
Prairieville Primary parent Mary Waller, 35, spoke about her child's heartache over the likelihood of switching schools.
Waller said her 8-year-old daughter has been coming back from school since the school system sent parents the proposed attendance maps and is giving her reports about which of her young peers would be going with her to Bullion and which wouldn't.
But of immediate concern for Waller and some other parents Thursday night is how the attendance zone change would affect day care and school bus options. Waller said she has to leave for work in Livingston Parish in the morning before the school day starts in Ascension, so the school bus picks her child up from day care.
All three proposed attendance zone changes put Waller in the new Bullion Primary zone, she said, but her day care will remain in the old Prairieville Primary zone, meaning she is already trying to get on waiting lists for a new one next year in the new zone.
"So my issue is, um, if I can't get into a day care, then how am I going to get to work, right?" Waller said.
Kyle Alcorn, 49, wasn't as upset that his three children would be moving to Bullion Primary but more concerned about having them go to the future Bluff Middle after 2020. Alcorn said his family lives very close to Prairieville Middle and will instead be forced to send his children across part of the parish to Bluff Road.
"You gotta do better than that. That's a legitimate concern," Alcorn said.
Bullion Primary School will be designed to handle 740 students at the outset, generally copying a model elementary school design that the system has built repeatedly across the parish in response to Ascension's persistent population growth.
Parents were encouraged to fill out comment cards Thursday and fill out an online survey at surveymonkey.com/r/BKXJMKF.
Jackie Tisdell, spokeswoman for the school system, said about 150 people attended a meeting Wednesday night at Oak Grove Primary. She said the system has already received about 360 online survey responses.