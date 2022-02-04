How addiction has torn this family apart — and how they hope to pick up the pieces

Kelli was visiting her oldest son in the hospital, relieved to see him safely tucked into bed with doctors and nurses nearby.
But she cringed whenever Michael asked for more morphine, more fentanyl, anything to numb the pain — and feed the addiction that landed him here with a collapsed lung, fighting for his life. She stepped outside the room for a few minutes of peace.
When she returned, he was unconscious, the color drained from his face. She briefly wondered how he could have fallen asleep so quickly. Then she snapped into action, yelled for a nurse, demanded Narcan.
After her son blinked back to life, she learned what caused the overdose. He had convinced his friend to deliver more prescription painkillers to his hospital bed.
Surely, Kelli thought, Michael had finally hit rock bottom that afternoon in 2017. But he kept sinking. Subsequent years brought even more horrific consequences — when he got kicked out of various rehab programs and landed on the streets, when his mom repeatedly banned him from her house and his grandfather David cut off communication.
This is a story about three generations of one Baton Rouge family grappling with the ripple effects of opioid addiction. To tell it, the Advocate interviewed family members several times over the course of a year.
Struggles like theirs have become more common than ever with the rise of prescribed opioids such as Oxycodone, the drug Michael overdosed on in the hospital.
His parents and grandparents have been searching desperately for answers, obsessing over what constitutes enabling and how to stop. When all else fails, they pray for his life.
They shared their story in hopes of helping other families feel less alone, but asked to withhold their last names for privacy reasons.
In East Baton Rouge Parish, overdose deaths once again climbed to an unprecedented number in 2021 — with at least 300 lives lost — and the region is not alone. Nationwide statistics show a similar crisis happening in cities and rural communities across the country.
Experts attribute the recent spike to hardships caused by the pandemic, which upended normal life, exacerbated financial challenges and interrupted a host of social services, including drug treatment programs.
The rising death toll comes after opioid prescriptions skyrocketed in the early 2000s. For at least nine years starting in 2006, the number of opioid prescriptions issued in Louisiana exceeded the number of state residents, data show.
'Absolute hell'
Kelli said she thanks God every day that her son hasn't become a statistic.
But after years spent dealing with his addiction, she lives with tremendous guilt, wondering whether she could have somehow shielded her oldest child. She worries about her two younger sons entering adolescence in the shadow of their brother.
"I should not blame myself," said Kelli, a retired elementary school teacher. "But I sit there and think: Here's this child born innocent — they know nothing of the world except what we expose them to — and was there something I did or didn't do?"
For years, Kelli said, she was unable to look at baby pictures of Michael. Then she almost became obsessed with them, staring into his eyes and wondering what had changed.
"I never thought I would be a mom who kept Narcan and drug tests in the medicine cabinet," she said. "It's absolute hell. I love my son, I miss him, but I cannot stand the addict."
Despite having an enormous support system, Kelli said, she understands why some family members have distanced themselves from Michael — including her parents, two of his biggest fans. But personally, she can't stomach the thought of leaving him alone with his demons, so she keeps trying to help.
Now 25, he descended gradually into addiction starting in high school, when he would regularly pop prescription pills, mostly on weekends. He considered them party drugs.
But he crossed one line and then another until he was regularly injecting heroin.
Years before he overdosed in the hospital, he had been arrested for possession with intent to distribute marijuana in Baton Rouge. He later moved to Colorado with a girlfriend who also struggled with addiction. He enrolled in various detoxes and rehab programs — from south Louisiana to the west coast and Pennsylvania. Sometimes he would stay off drugs for months before picking them up again.
The experiences of his family over the past year illustrate the extreme ups and downs of that cycle.
A grandfather's pain
One afternoon in early December 2020, David showed up outside a Baton Rouge halfway house to give his grandson a ride. Michael had a second-round job interview at a local restaurant.
While David waited in the parking lot, the interview time came and went, but still no Michael. When he did finally appear, he was swaying and sweating profusely, preemptively claiming he wasn't high but had lost his wallet.
A few weeks later, David visited the halfway house again. It was Christmas Eve, and he had been thinking deeply about how to handle his relationship with Michael, his beloved, tortured grandson.
The two were extremely close, more like father and son. As a toddler, Michael would follow David around and try to imitate him. When Michael spent a few months in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on drug charges in 2017, David showed up every visitation day.
He could spend all day talking about his grandson. Even as a child, Michael displayed an incredible combination of charisma, athletic ability and intellectual prowess, his grandfather said.
"What a powerful drive heroin addiction is," David said. "It has cost him everything: his future, his self-respect, his place in the family, his health and every dime he's ever made."
The Christmas Eve visit started with a necessary conversation about some items Michael had recently stolen from his grandparents, David said. Then he told Michael he wasn't welcome at their house for a while because the regular drug use and stealing had become too much.
"Well, f*** you then," he recalled Michael replying.
That was the last straw.
As David recounted in a March interview, he walked outside, turned around and announced his decision, almost unable to believe his own words: "I'm leaving. I will not see you or talk to you, I don't want to hear from you for a year," he told Michael. "Let's see where we are then."
When Michael called several weeks later, his grandmother answered and reminded him about the rules.
"I think about him every day," David said. "But I can't keep being a resource for him."
'Addiction is really selfish'
About three months into their year of separation, Michael had been off drugs for several weeks. He had recently completed a month-long rehab program in Baton Rouge and moved into another halfway house.
Finally, after countless tries, the 12 steps program seemed to be sticking.
He readily agreed to an interview in April 2021 and discussed his situation at length, explaining how he became desperate enough to start searching earnestly for an escape. His tone was straightforward and reflective. He smiled often, sometimes sheepishly and sometimes triumphantly.
"By that time, I felt pretty helpless. I had been to rehab beaucoup times and I'm just f*****," he said. "I wasn't suicidal but I had made peace: Like, this stuff will kill me one day. You become desensitized to the dangers."
He said he understood why his grandfather wanted a break, why his mom struggled to trust him.
"No addict ever knowingly wants to hurt people," he said. "Addiction is really selfish, but it's not like I didn't care about my family all this time."
A longtime drummer, guitarist, singer and songwriter, Michael said he was looking to great musicians who had gotten clean, reminding himself what was possible.
He was also receiving out-patient counseling four days a week and driving for DoorDash during his spare time. He had two sponsees — people he was supporting through their own recoveries — in accordance with the 12th step, which includes helping others.
He looked healthy. For contrast, he pointed to photos from a previous era, showing his once gaunt face and hollow eyes.
Now, the desire to get high was gone, he said: The steps mapped a path to happiness, and sobriety was just a byproduct of that journey.
"I could write a book on what doesn't work," he said. "To get clean, you have to finally get tired of it all."
Relapse
Less than a month later, he got loaded and wreaked havoc throughout his mother's house. At the time, Kelli was staying in Virginia with her husband, an electrician who often travels for work. So she watched helplessly on security cameras as her son stumbled around, destroying her belongings and becoming violently ill.
Michael ultimately ended up in the hospital with kidney failure and liver damage.
Not long after being discharged, he overdosed on heroin at an Airline Highway motel. Medics used Narcan to revive him.
After months of cautious optimism, Kelli experienced a familiar sense of despair. She asked Michael to give her some space. He spent about a month bouncing from detoxes to sober living homes, intermittently getting high.
"He is probably really close to becoming a statistic," she said then, her voice exhausted. "I just can't say it could get worse."
Finally, a detox staff member told Michael to stop treating the Baton Rouge facility like a hotel and miraculously, he completed the program.
But before he left, a psychiatrist at the facility called Kelli. That phone call was a major turning point, she said, because this doctor seemed committed to helping Michael manage his mental health, including severe anxiety and depression, in the long term. Such continuity is rare in a system designed for addicts to continue cycling through various short-term programs, Kelli said.
"People talk and talk about how the opioid epidemic is getting worse, but the quality of help isn't changing," she said.
Having recently returned home from Virginia, Kelli began to consider allowing Michael back into her house. When his doctor proposed an arrangement where she would dispense his medications and monitor his behavior, she agreed and Michael moved home in October.
The problems started almost immediately — when Kelli found a needle in his shoe and Michael ended up in the emergency room again. Kelli ultimately called the doctor and said she was done. Michael went back to rehab for two weeks.
She let him back home again in early October, this time with suboxone, a drug that quels opioid cravings, and regular AA meetings.
Something shifted then, Kelli said.
Michael became easier to live with. He started coming to her for help, instead of rebuffing her efforts and ignoring her rules.
When he questioned why she was still supportive after everything he put her through, Kelli told him: "I promised you we would do this together. I would much rather you call me than whoever sells dope."
He has relapsed a few times recently, including on Christmas Day, but he readily acknowledges those missteps — a far cry from the endless denial of the past, Kelli said. He also began restoring his relationship with his grandfather after their year-long separation, saying he deeply regrets their time apart. And he sees his psychiatrist every week, trying to find the right combination of medications to keep moving forward.
Most importantly, Kelli said, he talks more openly about his struggles. So in those moments when he wants to stop fighting, she reminds him of everything he stands to lose.
But Kelli still lives on the edge of her seat. She still worries about being an enabler and ponders how to explain her seemingly boundless generosity. Whenever Michael walks through the door, she assesses whether he's high.
She can't shake the overwhelming skepticism that comes with years of repeated disappointment. But neither can she shake the hope — that against all odds, this time will be different.