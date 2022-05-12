The Louisiana Capitol was temporarily evacuated Thursday night due to a suspicious package, Senate President Clay Schexnayder announced.

The evacuation happened before a controversial abortion bill was up for debate.

Within minutes of the evacuation, the crowd was given the all clear to return to the chambers.

The package was found in Memorial Hall. 

