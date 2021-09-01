Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to share the latest updates on the Hurricane Ida recovery effort on Wednesday afternoon.

Ida struck the Louisiana coast on Sunday before moving inland. Many places in Southeast Louisiana are still without power. Residents and officials are still assessing the damages in some areas.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Louisiana on Friday.

Follow Hurricane Ida's path of destruction through Louisiana, with aerial photos and video On the ground in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Ida, people tell stories of panicked rescues, unimaginable loss and dangerously close calls.

Watch the 2:30 p.m. press conference and follow our live coverage below.

Can't see the module? Click here.