The president of an international police officers union called Monday for Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul to resign, saying his administration has failed to respond to a rash of killings gripping the city amid a nationwide surge in violent crime.
International Union of Police Associations President Sam A. Cabral pointed to the recent killings of 3-year-old Devin Page, Jr. and 5-year-old Summer Hawkins as evidence that crime in the city is “completely out of control.” Advocate records show there have been 40 homicides in East Baton Rouge city-parish since the beginning of 2022
“The ‘buck’ stops with the chief,” Cabral said.
Paul did not immediately return a request for comment Monday.
The IUPA is a large union that represents police officers across the United States and beyond, a local chapter of which represents Baton Rouge police officers.
Paul took over the department after the 2016 police shooting of Alton Sterling, which spurred many in Baton Rouge — including Paul’s boss, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome — to call for police reforms. Since then, the union has clashed frequently with the chief over how he disciplines officers and his approach to solving violent crime.
Cabral’s statement noted recent staffing troubles within BRPD, questioning why Paul hasn’t spoken out more about the department’s thinned ranks. He criticized the chief for not seeking officers’ input on how to curb violence that they “witness daily.”
And he chastised Paul for using “harsh, punitive” discipline against those who disagree with him — a common claim from Paul’s critics in the chief’s drawn-out battle with the union.
Under Paul, disciplinary measures are directed “at anyone who questions or comments on his edicts,” Cabral said in his statement. Paul has staunchly denied claims of favoritism or that he metes out discipline unfairly. In responding to those claims, his administration has on several occasions provided data showing no marked difference in the number of officer discipline cases broken down between Black and White officers.
BRPD union leaders have long claimed that Paul will blame officers to avoid public criticism. A few years ago, a handful of billboards that sprang up near department headquarters said as much: "Defend the badge, not the criminal." Others warned motorists of the dangers of entering Baton Rouge because of its high murder rate. A "billboard war" ensued as the Louisiana NAACP responded with a campaign of its own, calling for changes in the union contract.
More recent billboard messages include "Save Creel" and "We Stand With Creel,” referring to Siya Creel, the BRPD union vice president who won his job back last summer after being fired for doing a media interview, only to resign from the department months later.
The Baton Rouge Union of Police functions as a city-level chapter of the IUPA, which is in turn part of the IUPA’s state branch, the Louisiana Law Enforcement Association, explained LLEA executive director Chris Stewart.
Stewart is a former BRPD union president who retired in 2017 after a two-decade career with the agency, closing with an internal affairs probe over allegations he stalked and harassed an ex-girlfriend in Livingston Parish. The case never yielded criminal allegations, as Stewart's ex-girlfriend told deputies she didn't wish to press charges.
Asked whether he had requested that Cabral release his statement Monday, Stewart said no.
“The IUPA monitors departments all over the country,” he said. “When it reaches a critical point, they make a decision on what action to take.”
Creel, too, joined the LLEA board after his retirement from BRPD, according to the organization’s website.
Cabral’s statement comes two years into a record-breaking wave of homicides in East Baton Rouge Parish, a trend mirrored nationwide.
Paul’s feuds with rank-and-file officers have recently spilled into disputes before the Baton Rouge Municipal Civil Service Board, where discipline hearings, including Creel’s, have devolved into marathon affairs that sometimes last more than 12 hours. An officer who has frequently clashed with Paul amid that feud, Sgt. John Dauthier, recently won an election for the BRPD seat on that very board.