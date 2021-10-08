Tracy Urdiales hadn’t planned on getting a mammogram until a news article last fall announcing the start of Baton Rouge General’s yearly cancer screening event caught her eye.

It was the “Mammos and Mimosas” $20 fee — lower than what she thought she would otherwise pay, even with insurance — that finally convinced her.

“It had been four years since I’d gotten a mammogram done, so I started reading and thought, ‘You know what? What a great concept to entice people to go out and get one,’” the 58-year-old Baton Rouge resident said. “You offer a mimosa and lunch and people snap it up.”

After her mammogram, Urdiales got a call from the hospital asking her to come back for a test. A biopsy soon followed.

She wasn’t worried about what the results might say. Cancer didn’t run in her family, and her mother and three sisters all had biopsies in the past that turned up negative. She figured there was little cause for concern.

Then came the diagnosis: Stage 1 breast cancer.

“That’s when you say ‘Oh my God. Wow,’ ” she said.

With the screening event coming up once again as part of Baton Rouge General’s annual “Protect Your Pumpkins” campaign to promote breast cancer awareness, she’s now urging others — particularly women over 40 — to take advantage of the service.

As part of the fall initiative, the Baton Rouge hospital chain set up 7,500 pink-painted pumpkins at patches hosted on its three campuses.

The public is invited to visit the pumpkin patches, pose for various photo ops, buy a “Protect Your Pumpkins” T-shirt, take home a pink pumpkin for free — or spring $20 for a mimosa and mammogram.

'We caught this early'

After her diagnosis, Urdiales immediately underwent treatment, including a lumpectomy and chemotherapy appointments every three weeks for the next six months.

It’s been a tough year.

Yet Urdiales, who still gets regular doses of cancer drug Herceptin, said she’s grateful she took advantage of the opportunity to get screened.

“If I didn’t go in for the ‘mammos and mimosas,’ then I probably would have put it off again,” she said. “But the process was very easy, and everybody at Baton Rouge General, from start to finish, front to back, has been fantastic.”

According to statistics released by Baton Rouge General, women in the U.S. have a 1 in 8 risk of being diagnosed with breast cancer.

For that reason, Dr. William Russell, a radiation oncologist at Baton Rouge General, said the hospital is putting intensive effort into increasing the number of people who get screened for the disease.

Early detection often means a wider range of treatment options, he continued, including less extensive surgery and fewer side effects.

“The reason for screening is we can pick these cancers up so early, and with the new systemic therapy drugs, we are seeing amazing responses, particularly in earlier lesions,” Russell said. “If I can see a woman who has not gotten to the point where her breast cancer has spread to the lymph nodes, that’s a whole different conversation.”

Had Urdiales’ cancer not been discovered early on, he said, the disease would have spread and she likely would have been forced to undergo more invasive treatments.

Russell said her case is nothing short of amazing.

“This is a woman who was healthy, who had no reason to think anything (was wrong),” he said, “and she’s still healthy because we caught this early. She’s going to do fine.”

Mammograms are available at all three Baton Rouge General campuses, as well as the hospital’s imaging location on O’Neal Lane. They can be scheduled by visiting protectyourpumpkins.com, or by calling (225) 769-1847.

Saturday screenings are available at BRG Ascension.

“I tell every female I come in contact with to please go,” Urdiales said. “You never know if something is growing in your body. You can’t see it, you can’t feel it and there are no symptoms, but it’s there.”