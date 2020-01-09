Could this be a sign of good luck for LSU ahead of the national championship?
At Woman's Hospital in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Jan. 9, all newborn babies received special No. 9 onesie jerseys in honor of LSU quarterback and Hesiman winner Joe Burrow ahead of the Tigers' national championship game vs. Clemson.
One of the six recipients, shared in a post on Woman's Hospital's Facebook page, is James — the newest grandson to LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger.
"Congratulations to Krystalin, daughter of LSU Football Offensive Coordinator Steve Ensminger, who gave birth to baby James at Woman’s Hospital earlier today," Woman's Hospital's post said. "All babies born on January 9 at Woman’s received a special #9 onesie jersey, and we couldn’t think of a more amazing coincidence!"
Woman's Hospital has been gifting each baby born this week with commemorative onesie "jerseys" in celebration of LSU football's national championship game vs. Clemson on Monday, Jan. 13, in New Orleans.
You can view a photo album of each newborn here.
The clash of the two Tigers kicks off at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome at 7 p.m.