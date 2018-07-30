A Livingston Parish judge won't strike a defamation suit filed by a former Walker Police officer against WBRZ-TV.

Judge Charlotte Foster ruled late last week in favor of ex-officer Mark Fruge, who resigned from the police department last year after he was accused of hanging a noose in the squad room.

Fruge sued the TV station, saying it falsely portrayed that he hung a "symbol of hate." Fruge's attorney has maintained his client a hung a cookie inside a slip knot — a joke about prison rape, not lynching.

Foster further found Fruge had "established a probability of success on his claim." She ordered the TV station to pay the former officer $1,000 for attorneys' fees and court costs associated with the motion.

An attorney for WBRZ-TV argued at a July 2 hearing that its coverage of Fruge was protected by the First Amendment. The judge's ruling came in response to the television station's special motion to strike the lawsuit.

Attorneys for Fruge and WBRZ-TV did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Check back for updates to this story.

