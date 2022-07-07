A new subvariant of Omicron, the BA.5 subvariant, became dominant this week, accounting for nearly 54 percent of total COVID cases in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Another Omicron subvariant, the BA.4 subvariant, accounts for another 17 percent of U.S. cases.
While the two Omicron subvariants are nearly 71 percent of U.S. cases, in Louisiana, that number is 76 percent of cases statewide.
"There’s one line of thought that the reason the current surge we’re in is still progressing is because those two variants are becoming a factor when they weren’t a factor in the earlier part of this surge,” Louisiana state health officer Dr. Jospeh Kanter said.
As Louisiana and the rest of the country moves its way through the recent uptick in cases, here are a few things to watch for during the current COVID surge.
An Omicron 'bivalent' vaccine possibly on the way
According to Dr. Lucio Miele, head of genetics at LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine, a vaccine that proves more effective against the Omicron variant of COVID could be available later this year.
"It is very likely that a bivalent vaccine that covers the Omicron family will become available in the fall," Miele said.
In June, U.S. pharmaceutical company Moderna announced that clinical trials on its bivalent booster vaccine "elicited potent neutralizing antibody responses" against Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 regardless of prior infection.
Moderna said they hope to authorize the use of their bivalent booster vaccine, designed to combat the original COVID strain and its Omicron variant in one shot, by fall.
Two new Omicron subvariants were found in Louisiana this week
Two subvariants of Omicron, the BE.1 and BF.1 subvariants, were found at The Precision Medicine Laboratory at the LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans earlier this week.
Officials at the lab discovered the two new subvariants after performing tests on patients in Louisiana at the end of June.
According to the lab, it will be "a few weeks" before health officials know quickly the new subvariants spread and whether they are especially transmissible or virulent.
"Whether these particular subvariants are more transmissible than the already very transmissible ones that are spreading in our area, we don't know yet," Miele said. "This is precisely why we are conducting this kind of monitoring and sequencing viral isolates from various parts of the state all the time."
COVID could still be "more severe" upon reinfection
According to Miele, there is no guarantee that those who have already contracted COVID will contain antibodies that will make reinfection less severe.
If anything, Miele said, getting COVID a second or third time could be worse.
"The most recent study that was posted by the VA on a fairly large number of cases shows that when somebody is infected more than once, the subsequent cases are more severe than the original one," he said.
The study, published on June 17, was conducted on more than 5.6 million people in the United States Department of Veteran Affairs health system.
It found that compared to those infected with COVID once, people with two or more documented infections had more than twice the risk of dying and three times the risk of being hospitalized within six months of their last infection.
Reinfected people also had higher risks for fatigue, neurologic problems, diabetes and more, according to the study.
"Nobody should think that just because they had COVID in the past that they are protected,” Miele said.
Public database available to track new variants
For those interested in finding out new variants and subvariants as they are discovered worldwide, there is a public database to track where organizations input their COVID sequencing data.
Since 2008, the Global Initiative on Sharing Avian Influenza Data or GISAID, has provided open access to genomic data of influenza viruses.
"It's easily accessible online and it's a pretty miraculous thing that all this information is just available for anyone that wants to make use of it," Kanter said.
Flu-like future
Miele said he predicts that as COVID continues to infect people, it will slowly morph into a virus like influenza where people get a round of shots every so often.
"This is going to most likely become, and nobody has a crystal ball, a little bit like influenza but not necessarily seasonal in nature," he said. "When the virus diverges enough that we need a new vaccine, we make it and everybody who doesn't want to get the flu takes it."
Miele stressed that people in Louisiana and across the world should get vaccinated and receive any available boosters to protect themselves from COVID and its many variations.
"If you're not vaccinated, don't wait because you are still more susceptible to severe disease than vaccinated persons," he said. "That's an excellent reason to get vaccinated, you want to gain any immunity possible."