Initially, Baton Rouge's hotel and motel industry saw the growing short-term rental industry as a threat to its existence.

But now officials with the Baton Rouge Lodging Association say they want a seat at the table as the city-parish explores possible regulations for short-term rentals, like Airbnb.

"We have made the conscious decision to recognize shared housing and short-term rentals as a next step in the growth of our industry, and look forward to developing a comprehensive strategy that creates a strong, competitive market," the Baton Rouge Lodging Association said in a prepared statement recently. "This will make Baton Rouge attractive for its value, safety, and ability to deliver a consistent experience for our guests."

The statement goes on to read that the association has already been working with city-parish officials to craft what they deem are "appropriate" policies geared toward the regulation of short-term rentals to ensure Baton Rouge has a "well-developed hospitality market."

Public debate around short-term rentals initially took root in the historic Spanish Town neighborhood, where residents said short-term rentals were jeopardizing the community's unique character. They said entire homes were being converted into mini motels that encroached on their already limited parking and were attracting rowdy guests.

The critics also argue it is difficult to police in the downtown-adjacent neighborhood due to the lack of on-site management.

Spanish Town residents want the type of regulations the city of New Orleans adopted in some areas, which all but prohibit whole-house short-term rentals where owners don't live on-site. They feel doing so would prevent outside developers from sweeping in to buy the abandoned houses in the neighborhood and converting them into short-term rental sites.

But a preliminary attempt by Councilwoman Tara Wicker, the representative for Spanish Town residents on the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council, to draft regulations geared toward short-term rentals was met with so much backlash earlier this year that she punted the task to the Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations.

Wicker asked the conglomerate of neighborhood associations to work with the city-parish's Planning Commission on possible regulations, especially since other neighborhoods expressed interest in the issue.

Nancy Curry, past president of the Association, said the group won't pick up the discussions until early next year. She is assembling a committee of representatives from various factions related to the topic so their input is heard and considered before any regulations are brought to the Metro Council.

"This is going to be very open," said Curry, who is spearheading the committee. "I want to know everyone's opinion. What they are for and against. Really understand it from all sides."

Curry herself sees short-term rentals as useful commodities in "certain environments" but also understands those who don't want to live next door to them.

The committee will likely consist of 10 to 12 members from realtors, various neighborhood groups and the hotel and motel industry.

"We want to cover the whole parish and think of all things that could possibly come up in the future," she said.

Frank Duke, director of the city-parish's Planning Commission, said they'll be doing additional research to learn from what other cities have done to address the same issue. And whatever draft that eventually gets presented to the Metro Council will come directly from the discussions to be had within the committee and the Association as a whole.

"We don't have the staff to do anything close to what New Orleans did," he said. "We're trying to come up with an ordinance that can be applied across the entire parish. New Orleans has different stipulations for different areas."