GONZALES — A top aide to U.S. Rep. Garret Graves told Ascension Parish leaders to start getting their wish lists together.
Paul Sawyer, chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Graves, R-Baton Rouge, gave the Parish Council on Thursday the rundown on more than $3 billion in flood and hazard mitigation projects about to be poured into Baton Rouge.
"All told, the Capital Region is about to receive more money than it's ever received in its history for righting the wrongs and improving and modernizing drainage in the Capital Region," Sawyer said. "It will be breathtaking to behold once it's under way, when you have the combination of all of these dollars."
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recently announced $1.4 billion in projects, including money for the Comite River Diversion Project, flood control improvements in East Baton Rouge Parish and the West Shore Levee, a hurricane protection levee primarily in St. Charles and St. John the Baptist parishes.
Last year, officials announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency was sending $220 million in hazard mitigation dollars to the Baton Rouge region. Ascension Parish is getting $33 million and has set aside projects.
But Sawyer added that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced in April another $1.2 billion for the state to provide money for flood mitigation projects that are aimed at better management of entire watersheds, like the Amite River Basin.
That money will be administered by the state and, Sawyer said, Gov. John Bel Edwards has appointed a "watershed council" now developing a process to review projects and allocate the money.
Sawyer urged the Ascension council to prepare a project list for the HUD money, adding that the Amite basin is expected to serve as model for how that money should be spent elsewhere in the state.
When asked if East Baton Rouge or Livingston parishes were preparing lists of projects, Sawyer told the Ascension council members Thursday night that East Baton Rouge and Livingston parishes are already getting major projects through the Corps or the U.S. Department of Agriculture. He couldn't say what else those parish may be seeking.
Councilman Dempsey Lambert, the East Ascension drainage chairman, said the council has been sharing a list of projects with anyone who will listen.
"We want our projects to move. We have to. I mean it's just no turning back now," Lambert said.
Councilwoman Teri Casso asked about the dredging of Bayou Manchac and the Amite River, projects in northern Ascension that have been discussed for many years and have drawn concerns from environmentalists.
Sawyer went through the history of the five Corps projects proposed and studied after the 1983 flood but never built, including the Comite Diversion.
Two of those Corps projects looked at improving water flow through Manchac and the Amite, but Ascension and Livingston have grown significantly since hydrological studies for those projects were finished.
He said the Corps has a separate pot of $3 million to analyze whether the projects can be pulled of the shelf and started.
"I wouldn't propose to be excited about $3 million worth of study, but it's a very necessary kick off before we launch into the big construction, because so much has changed. This basin has completely changed," Sawyer said.
Martin McConnell, a parish government spokesman, said Friday the parish's East Ascension drainage board is expected to consider a list of projects next month.