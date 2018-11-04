Take a drive over any of the seven big bridges that cross the lower Mississippi River between Baton Rouge and New Orleans, and you're typically in for a scenic view of ships, towboats and barges silently plying the muddy brown water.

But the Oct. 12 crane barge crash with one of those seven bridges, the Sunshine Bridge in St. James Parish, has brought to light a critical, yet taken-for-granted responsibility of river and towboat pilots.

Because of varying cargo and ship sizes, shifting river levels and different clearances depending on the bridge, pilots must use spot calculations to ensure their vessels don't hit a bridge before they pass under it, officials with shipping groups said.

Often, the pilots must rely on river gauges several miles from the bridge and so must also build in a safety margin for what's known as the vertical clearance, or the "air gap," under a bridge.

For 15 years, a National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration program created after a deadly bridge crash in Tampa Bay, Florida, began placing so-called "air gap" sensors on bridges to provide the same clearance information more easily, more accurately and in real time.

From the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge in New York Bay to the Interstate 210 Bridge over the Calcasieu Ship Channel in Lake Charles, these sensors through NOAA's Physical Oceanographic Real-Time System, or PORTS, which can determine clearance measurements that are accurate to within 6 inches, officials said.

More than a decade ago, as part of an array of various kinds of PORTS sensors for the Lower Mississippi, air gap sensors were installed on the Crescent City Connection in New Orleans and the Huey P. Long Bridge in Jefferson Parish, but the system was never expanded to other bridges on the Mississippi.

Pilot and river commerce groups and NOAA officials are now saying the Sunshine Bridge strike highlights the need for more real-time "air gap" and other NOAA sensors on the Lower Mississippi as ships and barge cargo continue to get larger and more numerous.

“It’s just bigger, deeper, wider. It’s creating more and more challenges to actually meaningfully get them safely transiting under a fixed bridge that actually can have a change of height depending on the water levels on the river,” said Tim Osborne, a regional navigation manager with NOAA's Office of Coast Survey based in Lafayette.

The sensors use a combination of laser and microwave sensors to measure clearances continuously, though the data is posted on NOAA's PORTS website every six minutes.

Known as the Mr. Ervin, the huge barge crane that hit the Sunshine Bridge had just joined Cooper Consolidated's fleet last year and was previously used in the operations of a Columbian coal mine.

The U.S. Coast Guard and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the collision, but the consequences of the strike are being felt throughout the river region.

The Sunshine Bridge is expected to be closed until sometime in January, cutting off one of just five Mississippi crossings immediately north of New Orleans and causing extensive detours for families, farmers, businesses and industry. Workers plan to jack the damaged section of the metal cantilever truss bridge back into alignment and install a special fabricated replacement piece of steel beam.

In a 2014 report, NOAA said its PORTS arrays, which include tidal, current, salinity and atmospheric sensors, had cut vessel groundings by 59 percent and property damage by 37 percent.

A May 2016 academic paper suggested the installation of PORTS sensors at 58 U.S. seaports had produced $217 million in annual gross benefits from greater maritime efficiency, reduced pollution and avoided accidents.

Even before the Sunshine Bridge strike, shipping interests had already been asking for more sensors between Baton Rouge and New Orleans, said Sean Duffy, executive vice president of the Big River Coalition, but finding the money was an issue.

NOAA requires a local sponsor to cover annual maintenance fees, which can run $20,000 per year, said Brent Ache, who works in NOAA's National Ocean Service.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, which expects to spend as much as $5 million to fix the Sunshine Bridge, says it has no funding mechanism to finance the upfront and annual costs for the sensors.

Duffy said the existing Lower Mississippi PORTS system relies on shipping fees collected by the Associated Branch Pilots, the so-called "bar pilots" who steer deep draft vessels up the mouth of the river to New Orleans.

It's not clear if the same group would be willing to add more fees for more bridges outside their section of the river. The group's president was out of town and not available for comment last week, but Duffy said the Sunshine Bridge collision has ignited talk again about finding a way to expand the system.

"There is a renewed interest and, you know, unfortunately, we learn a lot after an incident," Duffy said.

But Duffy and others said other issues would have to worked out as well.

Air gap sensors are typically installed over the main channel under a bridge. The Oct. 12 crash happened away from the Sunshine Bridge's main channel in a navigable route to the west.

That western section of the bridge is lower than the section over the main channel. Mariners using the western channel might need to make some kind of adjustment if an air gap sensor were placed on the Sunshine Bridge in the usual location.

Capt. Steve Hathorn, president of New Orleans Baton Rouge Steamship Pilots Association, said his group, which pilots deep draft vessels between Baton Rouge and New Orleans, had also been looking into the sensors before the collision last month.

At this point in the federal investigation, he said, it is hard to say if the crash might have been avoided if the bridge had had an air gap sensor.

"But anything that gives you more information allows you to do a better job," Hathorn said. "The more information you have, the better decisions you can make out there, so it would definitely be a plus to have the air draft sensors. No doubt."