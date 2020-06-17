The East Baton Rouge Parish Library shared photos to social media on Wednesday giving the public a "first look" at the nearly completed River Center Library. Its opening has been stalled not once, not twice, but three times.
The $19 million project was originally slated for completion in 2018, but its opening was halted for nearly a year after an alleged design flaw caused support beams on the building’s cantilever to fail.
A 2019 cyberattack that crippled statewide agencies further delayed the library's debut. Officials then slated its new opening date to March 2020.
Then, the coronavirus pandemic hit—forcing thousands of businesses to close their doors for public health safety.
"We hope to open the doors to the public soon," the EBR Parish Library posted to Facebook early Wednesday morning. "Stay tuned!"
