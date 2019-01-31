A man once described as a "crusading priest-cop coming to the Cajuns' rescue" now stands accused of sexual abuse from his time as a priest 40 years ago in Ascension Parish.
George Gensler, a diocesan priest and former police officer in New Orleans and Lafayette, was among 37 Roman Catholic clergy members identified Thursday by the Diocese of Baton Rouge as being credibly accused of sexually abusing a minor or a vulnerable adult.
In law enforcement and in the church, Gensler portrayed himself as a hard-liner and a rule-follower, willing to blast those with different points of view. In 1976, Gensler put himself in the middle of a dispute between Lafayette's mayor and police chief, claiming the mayor was interfering by trying to get him to negate gambling charges against someone he arrested twice in six months for the same offense, the Times-Picayune reported.
"It was an abomination of law enforcement work," Gensler proclaimed, describing his view of the mayor's interference.
And as a spiritual director for a diocesan prep school in Baton Rouge, Gensler blasted former New Orleans Archbishop Philip Hannan. Gensler claimed Hannan improperly interceded on behalf of the now-disgraced progressive Rev. Dan Drinan during the then-Claretian priest's tumultuous tenure at LSU's Christ the King Catholic Student Center. Former Baton Rouge Bishop Joseph Sullivan removed Drinan from Baton Rouge in 1979 amid the fallout. Both Drinan and Sullivan were also revealed Thursday to have been credibly accused of sexual abuse.
"The lines of the church and in the history of the church are being drawn in the diocese," The Advocate quoted Gensler as saying in a morning Mass in 1979. "We must start raising our flag and our colors as in the days of old of battle. And to make it known whether we stand with the church or against it, whether we will follow a person into cultism or we'll follow Jesus Christ into Heaven."
Throughout his life, Gensler served in positions of utmost trust and authority, both in law enforcement and as a priest. He began his career as a New Orleans Police officer before turning to the seminary, being ordained in the Diocese of Lafayette in 1970, according to news archives. There, he worked as a chaplain with the Lafayette Police Department. But in 1973, he decided to reclaim his place on the streets as a regular officer.
When Gensler was sworn in as an officer with the Lafayette Police Department, then-chief Roland Dart said Gensler, an ordained priest, would make a great addition to the force.
Dart told The Advocate in 1973 that Gensler would perform the usual functions of a police officer, but he planned to take advantage of Gensler's specialized training that would make him useful in youth programs.
It isn't known whether Gensler committed any sexual abuse while he was in Lafayette or New Orleans. Neither the New Orleans Police Department nor the Lafayette Police Department responded to requests for comment by Thursday evening. Gensler died in 2016.
According to the list from the Diocese of Baton Rouge, Gensler was first reported to the diocese in February 1994 for abuse that occurred in the late 1970s while Gensler was a priest at St. Anthony of Padua in Darrow. That 1994 report appears to have led to his ouster, as he was removed from the ministry that same year.
Position: Missionary Order of Our Lady of La Salette priest
Served where: St. Theresa of Avila in Gonzales (1965), other church parishes in Canada (1970s) and Boston.
Ordained: 1953
Date of abuse: 1965
Allegation received: 1965
Number of allegations: More than one
Assignment at time of abuse: St. Theresa of Avila, Gonzales, LA
Lawsuits filed/previous known allegations: Four men filed a lawsuit in 2003 that alleged Berube’s abuse in 1965.
Removed from ministry: Remained a priest until his death.
Action taken: Priestly service in Diocese of Baton Rouge was terminated in 1965. The La Salette Order was notified of the allegation and he was transferred to the supervision of the La Sallette Superior.
Details: Four boys told their parents in 1965 that Berube had abused them. The parents reported the abuse to their parish priest and the Diocese of Baton Rouge sent Berube back to his missionary order of La Salette. But Berube remained in ministry, was the pastor of Our Lady of Victory in Gatineau, Quebec.
Served where: Chaplain at East Baton Rouge Parish Prison; St. Aloysius, Baton Rouge, LA; Chaplain at LA State Penitentiary, Angola, LA; Ascension of Our Lord, Donaldsonville, LA; Sacred Heart of Jesus, Baton Rouge, LA (In Residence); St. Pius X, Baton Rouge, LA; Our Lady of the Holy Rosary, St. Amant, LA; St. John the Evangelist, Plaquemine, LA; St. Joan of Arc, Bayou Pigeon, LA; St. John the Baptist, Brusly, LA
Ordained: 1972
Estimated time of abuse: Mid -1970s
Allegation received: 9/5/2018
Number of allegations: One
Assignment at time of abuse: St. Aloysius, Baton Rouge, LA
Served where: Queen of Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA; Sacred Heart of Jesus, Prescott, AZ; All Saints, Ft. Worth, TX; Immaculate Conception, Yuma, AZ; Our Lady of Prompt Succor, Alexandria, LA; St. Joseph, Monroe, LA; St. Anthony, Cottonport, LA; St. Joseph, Marksville, LA; St. Thomas More, Baton Rouge, LA
Ordained: 1954
Estimated time of abuse: Between 1964-1965
Allegation received: 12/15/2018
Number of allegations: One
Assignment at time of abuse: St. Thomas More, Baton Rouge, LA
Removed from ministry: Reassigned by the Claretian Order and left the Diocese of Baton Rouge in 1965.
Assignment at time of abuse: Christ the King, Baton Rouge, LA
Lawsuits filed/previous known allegations: Drinan left Baton Rouge in 1979, but was accused of inappropriate contact with a minor in 2002, when he was a priest in Texas. Drinan was removed from the Diocese of Austin after the 2002 incident of inappropriate contact with a minor. He was later arrested in 2012 after witnesses saw him masturbating on a plane.
Removed from ministry: Left Diocese of Baton Rouge in 1979. Removed from ministry by Claretian Order in 2006.
Current status: Public records list Drinan as living in California
Details: Drinan left Baton Rouge in 1979. In 2002, Drinan was removed as a priest in Austin, Texas, after being accused of inappropriate behavior with a child and facing a misdemeanor assault charge. He led a drug rehab program in Nevada afterward, and then faced criminal charges in 2012 when multiple witnesses reported that he masturbated on a plane. He pleaded guilty to indecent exposure on a commercial aircraft and was required to go through two years of supervised probation and to pay a fine.
Position: Priest with Diocese of Savannah, Georgia who served in Baton Rouge and New Orleans area
Served where: Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church in Donaldsonville; St. Gabriel Catholic Church in New Orleans
Ordained: 1956
Estimated time of abuse: Late 1950s
Allegation received: 1959
Lawsuits filed/previous known allegations: Name included on list that Archdiocese of New Orleans released in late 2018
Removed from ministry: 1959
Details: Franklin admitted to or was publicly accused of sexually abusing a minor in 1959 and was removed from ministry that same year, according to the archdiocese. Further details about the allegation are unknown. The archdiocese says he is deceased.
Served where: Student at Notre Dame Seminary, New Orleans, LA
Ordained: Not Applicable (Seminarian)
Estimated time of abuse: Mid-to-Late 1970s
Allegations received: 1/10/2012, 12/31/2013 and 4/6/2016
Number of allegations: More than One
Assignment at time of abuse: Youth Minister at St. Isidore the Farmer, Baker, LA
Removed from ministry: Took leave of absence from Notre Dame Seminary in 1979 and did not return. He did not enter into priestly ministry.
Details: A legal advertisement seeking information on Funnel in 2010 indicates he was a youth minister at St. Aloysius Church in Baton Rouge and a wrestling coach at Archbishop Rummel High School from 1979-1984.
Served where: Our Lady of Mercy, Baton Rouge, LA (In Residence); Spiritual Director - St. Joseph Cathedral Preparatory Diocesan Seminary, Baton Rouge, LA; St. Anthony of Padua, Darrow, LA
Ordained: 1970 for the Diocese of Lafayette; Incardinated into the Diocese of Baton Rouge in 1978
Estimated time of abuse: Late-1970s
Allegations received: 2/6/1994 and 10/26/2018
Number of Allegations: More than One
Assignment at time of abuse: St. Anthony of Padua, Darrow, LA
Removed from ministry: Placed on administrative leave and permanently removed from ministry in 1994.
Details: Gensler was sworn in as a Lafayette Police officer in 1973, according to The Advocate’s archives. Then-chief Roland Dart said at the time that Gensler would perform the normal duties of a police officer and felt he would be particularly useful in youth programs. It’s unclear how long he remained with the department or if he worked with kids there. He had previously been a New Orleans cop before he became an officer, the article said.
Served where: St. Charles Borromeo, Baton Rouge, LA; St. Patrick, Baton Rouge, LA; St. Margaret Queen of Scotland, Albany, LA; Catholic University of America, Washington, D.C. (Student); St. Aloysius, Baton Rouge, LA
Ordained: 1979
Estimated time of abuse: Late 1970s - 1980s
Allegation received: 3/10/1992
Number of Allegations: One
Assignment at time of abuse: St. Charles Borromeo, Baton Rouge, LA
Removed from ministry: Placed on permanent leave and priestly faculties removed in 1992.
Position: Diocesan priest in Archdiocese of New Orleans
Served where: St. Mary in New Roads; Christ the King in Terrytown; Holy Family in Luling; Holy Rosary in New Orleans ; Our Lady of Lourdes in New Orleans; St. Anthony in Luling; St. Bernadette in Houma; St. Charles Borromeo (in residence); St. Frances Cabrini; St. Francis Xavier in Metairie; St. Joseph in Gretna; St. Louise de Marillac in Arabi; St. Theresa of Child Jesus
Ordained: 1958
Estimated time of abuse: Late 1960s, 1970s
Allegation received: 1996
Lawsuits filed/previous known allegations: Name included on list that Archdiocese of New Orleans released in late 2018
Removed from ministry: 2002
Current status: Public records say he still lives in Louisiana
Details: The archdiocese of New Orleans said a credible accusation of abuse led to Hecker's removal from ministry in 2002. Further details are unknown.
Position: Missionaries of Our Lady of La Salette (M.S.); Incardinated into the Archdiocese Galveston-Houston in 1978
Served where: West Warwick, Rhode Island; Hearst, Ontario, Canada; Cochrane, Ontario; Foleyet, Ontario; St. Joseph Cathedral, Baton Rouge, LA; St. Thomas More, Baton Rouge, LA; Our Lady of Mercy, Baton Rouge, LA; Immaculate Conception, Scotlandville, LA; St. Pius X, Baton Rouge, LA; St. Charles Borromeo, Baton Rouge, LA; Immaculate Heart of Mary, Maringouin, LA
Ordained: 1949
Estimated time of abuse: 1960s-1970s
Allegations received: 12/11/1992, 5/15/2002 and 6/2002
Number of allegations: More than One
Assignment at time of abuse: St. Thomas More, Baton Rouge, LA
Removed from ministry: Left Diocese of Baton Rouge in 1968. Victims referred to La Salette Order.
Position: Extern priest in the Archdiocese of New Orleans
Served where: St. Francis de Sales Deaf Center, Baton Rouge; St. Pius X, Baton Rouge; Holy Trinity, New Orleans; Mater Dolorosa, New Orleans; Our Lady of Prompt Succor, Westwego; Prince of Peace, Chalmette; St. Gerard, New Orleans; St. Henry, New Orleans; St. Lawrence the Martyr, Kenner; St. Peter and Paul, New Orleans
Ordained: 1964
Estimated time of abuse: 1960s and 1970s; Baton Rouge Archdiocese: Late 1970s
Assignment at time of abuse: St. Francis de Sales Deaf Center, Baton Rouge, LA
Lawsuits filed/previous known allegations: Many of those who accused Howell of abuse over time were the children of deaf parents, as Howell had earned the trust of their parents. Attorney Richard Ducote represented multiple people who accused him of abuse. His brother, Rodney, was also a priest accused of abuse before his death. The Diocese of Baton Rouge said they do not have a file on Rodney Howell.
Removed from ministry: Archdiocese of New Orleans said he was removed from ministry in 1980, but Advocate archives show that Howell and his brother were still administering sacraments in Baton Rouge in 1981.
Action taken: Left Diocese of Baton Rouge in 1981 to return to Archdiocese of New Orleans. Removed from active ministry by Archdiocese of New Orleans in 1992
Current status: Public records show him as living in Texas.
Details: Howell was appointed director of the New Orleans deaf apostolate in 1967 and moved in 1978 to help establish the St. Francis de Sales deaf center in Baton Rouge. Howell could communicate with sign language, was known for his generosity in helping deaf people find jobs and even drew praise from high-profile politicians like former Gov. Edwin Edwards and former Rep. Lindy Boggs, according to a 1976 issue of Deaf American magazine. But behind closed doors, he manipulated children into believing nobody could love them and sexually abused them, according to two of his survivors who have spoken to The Advocate.
Served where: St. Agnes Baton Rouge (1950s); Immaculate Conception Church in Marrero; St. Francis de Sales in Houma; St. Maurice; Sts. Peter and Paul
Ordained: 1943
Estimated time of abuse: 1940s
Allegation received: 1945
Lawsuits filed/previous known allegations: Name included on list that Archdiocese of New Orleans released in late 2018
Removed from ministry: Left archdiocese of New Orleans in 1955
Details: Hurley admitted to or was publicly accused of sexually abusing a minor in 1945, according to the Archdiocese of New Orleans. He left the archdiocese in 1955, although the archdiocese did not provide details on whether he was removed from ministry or went to another region at the time.
Pastoral Assignments: Ascension of Our Lord, Donaldsonville, LA; St. Theresa of Avila, Gonzales, LA; Sacred Heart of Jesus, Baton Rouge, LA; Our Lady of Prompt Succor, White Castle, LA; St. Mark, Gonzales, LA; St. Francis de Sales, Baton Rouge, LA; Director of Deaf Apostolate, Baton Rouge, LA; St. Joseph, Grosse Tete, LA; St. John the Evangelist, Prairieville, LA; St. Joseph Cathedral, Baton Rouge, LA (In Residence); Chaplain at Woman's Hospital, Baton Rouge, LA; Chaplain at Columbia Medical Center, Baton Rouge, LA; Immaculate Conception, Scotlandville, LA; St. Jude the Apostle the Apostle, Baton Rouge, LA; Most Blessed Sacrament, Baton Rouge, LA; St. Anne, Sorrento, LA; St. Patrick, Baton Rouge, LA
Ordained: 1971
Estimated time of abuse: Late-1980s
Allegation received: 4/15/2002
Number of allegations: One
Assignment at time of abuse: St. John the Evangelist, Prairieville, LA
Removed from ministry: Priestly faculties removed in 2002.
Details: Kearney studied sign language and worked as the director/pastor of St. Francis de Sales parish, preaching to deaf and hearing populations. He told The Advocate in 1983 that Bishop Joseph Sullivan appointed him there. “I was scared when Bishop Sullivan asked me if I would accept being pastor at the Deaf Center, because I knew nothing about the handicap, but I wanted to do it,” Kearney said.
Served where: St. Theresa of Avila in Gonzales (1980s), St. Joseph Cathedral, Holy Family, Port Allen, LA; St. George, Baton Rouge, LA; St. Aloysius, Baton Rouge, LA; Our Lady of the Holy Rosary, St. Amant, LA; Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, St. Francisville, LA; Villa Louis Martin home in New Mexico for treating pedophile priests; Norbertine Community in New Mexico
Ordained: 1973
Number of allegations: More than one
Estimated time of abuse: Between 1970s and 1980s
Allegations received: 6/30/1998, 2002 and 2004
Lawsuits filed/previous known allegations: Unknown
Assignments at time of abuse: Holy Family, Port Allen, LA; St. George, Baton Rouge, LA; St Aloysius, Baton Rouge, LA; Our Lady of Mount Carmel, St. Francisville, LA
Removed from ministry: Resigned from Pastorate 1988 and placed on leave. Left Diocese of Baton Rouge in 1990 to work for the Servants of the Paraclete in Jemez Springs, New Mexico. Formal leave granted and priestly faculties removed in 1999.
Details: After Landry left Baton Rouge, he was the co-director of “aftercare” at the infamous Villa Louis Martin home to rehab pedophile priests in New Mexico. One 1990 document on the Bishop Accountability website about a priest’s progress at the home includes several notes from Landry about how the priest was doing. Landry later worked at the Norbertine Community in New Mexico, known for its retreats, and was the editor of the Norbertine Community news, according to an obituary for him. He was no longer listed as a priest at the time of his death.
Served where: Seminarian Summer Internship at St. Philomena, Labadieville; LA Deacon Internship at St. Joseph the Worker, Pierre Part, LA; St. Jean Vianney, Baton Rouge, LA; Holy Family, Port Allen, LA (In Residence); Our Lady of Prompt Succor, White Castle, LA; Sacred Heart of Jesus, Baton Rouge, LA; Immaculate Conception, Denham Springs, LA; St. Joseph the Worker, Pierre Part, LA; Our Lady of Mercy, Baton Rouge, LA (In Residence); Chaplain at Baton Rouge General Hospital, Baton Rouge in 1990s; LA Chaplain at Earl K. Long Hospital, Baton Rouge; LA Chaplain at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Baton Rouge, LA, Catholic High School
Ordained: 1979
Estimated time of abuse: Between late 1970s to early 1980s
Allegations received: October 1994, April 1999, April 2007
Number of allegations: More than one
Assignments at time of abuse: Our Lady of Mercy, Baton Rouge, LA; St. Joseph the Worker, Pierre Part, LA; St. Philomena, Labadieville, LA
Lawsuits filed/previous known allegations: A lawsuit was filed in 1999 that alleged abuse from him. Lemoine, nor the victim, were ever publicly named in the sealed lawsuit, but WAFB and WBRZ cited anonymous sources and named Lemoine as the subject of it. The diocese settled the lawsuit in 2002.
Removed from ministry: 2002
Action taken: Placed on administrative leave in 1994. Priestly faculties removed in 1999.
Current status: Public records list him as still living in Baton Rouge
Details: When a lawsuit was filed related to Lemoine in 1999, the plaintiff’s attorney said it was about a Baton Rouge priest’s sexual misconduct with a teenage boy during the 1990s. When the diocese settled the lawsuit, they said the priest either had been or would be removed from ministry.
Served where: Manresa House of Retreats in Convent, La. (1980s)’ Jesuit High School New Orleans; St. Johns Co-Cathedral Shreveport; Jesuit High School El Paso; Jesuit High School Tampa; Jesuit College Prep Dallas; Strake Jesuit College Prep Houston; Montserrat Retreat House Dallas; St. Killian Parish, Mission Viejo California
Ordained: 1965
Estimated time of abuse: 1970s
Allegation received: 2002
Lawsuits filed/previous known allegations: Included on list of priests with credible allegations of abuse released by Jesuits in late 2018
Removed from ministry: Left Jesuits in 2009
Details: Naughton was removed from his post in 2002 at St. Killian Parish in Mission Viejo, California, after allegations became public that he molested a boy in 1978 at Jesuit College Prep in Dallas, according to the Dallas Morning News. Naughton was the president of the school from 1973 to 1978. He was the director of the Manresa House of Retreats in Convent from 1983 to 1989, according to Bishop Accountability. The Jesuit order cautioned people not to confuse him with a religious brother of the same name.
Served where: St. Thomas More in Baton Rouge; St. Theresa in Gonzales; Holy Family in Port Allen; Holy Rosary in St. Amant; St. Anne in Sorrento
Ordained: 1970
Estimated time of abuse: Early 1970s
Allegation received: August 2008
Number of allegations: One
Assignment at time of abuse: Our Lady of the Holy Rosary in St. Amant
Lawsuits filed/previous known allegations: Unknown
Removed from ministry: Left diocese of Baton Rouge in 1981, no longer in priestly ministry
Current status: Unknown
Details: Ortego was born in Port Arthur, Texas but attended elementary school in Louisiana before returning to Texas to complete high school. He later attended Tulane University and graduated from twice from LSU with a bachelor’s and master’s in science in 1961 and 1963. He attended Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans.
Served where: St. Gerard Majella; Immaculate Heart of Mary in Crowley, LA; Principal of Notre Dame Catholic High School from 1971-1972; Ave Maria Retreat House in Crown Point, LA.
Ordained: 1965
Estimated time of abuse: Mid to late 1960s
Allegation received: Early 2000s
Number of allegations received: One known
Lawsuits filed/previous known allegations: Per a 2014 Advocate report, a lawsuit was filed in 2003 by the son of a janitor at Notre Dame Catholic High School alleging Pelletieri molested him between the ages of 11 and 14. The lawsuit claimed Pelletieri used hypnosis and post-hypnotic suggestion to coerce the boy into inappropriate sexual behavior. The lawsuit was dismissed because the court determined the statute of limitations had passed.
Removed from ministry: Conflicting reports state Pelletieri was suspended alternately by either Archbishop Alfred Hughes or the Redemptorist order following the revelation of details in the 2003 lawsuit.
Served where: St. Pius X in Baton Rouge, St. Gerard Majella in Baton Rouge; St. Mary’s of False River, Immaculate Heart of Mary in Maringouin, Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Jackson, Our Lady of the Assumption in Clinton, St. John the Evangelist in Plaquemine, chaplain at East Louisiana State Hospital in Jackson, chaplain at Dixon Correctional Institute in Jackson, chaplain at Feliciana Forensic Unit in Jackson
Ordained: 1952
Estimated time of abuse: 1960s-1980s
Allegation received: Feb. 9, 1981; July 21, 1992; April 6, 1993; March 15, 1994
Number of allegations: Multiple
Assignments at time of abuse: St. Pius X, St. Mary of False River, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Our Lady of the Assumption
Lawsuits filed/previous known allegations: Springer has been accused by at least 30 people in lawsuits of molesting them as children. The lawsuits filed related to his abuse stretch back to at least 2003. The diocese has settled them.
Removed from ministry: Removed from ministry in 1985, laicized in 1990
Current status: Springer is believed to still be alive. Public records list him as living in Pearl River, La.
Details: Springer left the Redemptorists in 1973 to become a diocesan priest in Baton Rouge. It’s unclear why he made the switch. But at least 30 separate people have filed lawsuits alleging that he abused them during his time in both Louisiana and Texas. The lawyer who represented those victims estimated that Springer abused far more, as well. Springer wrote in a 2009 affidavit that in 1984, former Baton Rouge Bishop Stanley Ott recommended he go to a home for troubled priests. He was removed from ministry in 1985 and laicized in 1990.
Served where: St. Agnes in Baton Rouge (1930s); Holy Rosary in St. Amant; St. Charles Borromeo in Destrehan; St. Joseph in Gretna; St. Mary Nativity in Raceland; Sacred Heart in LaCombe; Our Lady of Lourdes in New Orleans
Ordained: 1934
Estimated time of abuse: Late 1960s, early 1970s
Allegation received: 2006
Lawsuits filed/previous known allegations: One lawsuit filed in 2009 accused Strassel of fondling a boy while he was at Our Lady of Lourdes in uptown, New Orleans. The Archdiocese of New Orleans settled the suit.
Removed from ministry: Died before allegations of abuse
Details: A 2009 lawsuit accused Strassel of fondling a boy while working at Our Lady of Lourdes in Uptown New Orleans between 1969 and 1971. The Archdiocese settled the lawsuit, the plaintiff’s attorney said. The attorney alleged that the statute of limitations had not lapsed in the case because the traumatized victim had suppressed memory of the abuse and the church had worked to cover it up.
Served where: Previously auxiliary bishop in Diocese of Kansas City, Missouri and a priest there until his assignment in Baton Rouge
Ordained: 1946
Estimated time of abuse: 1969-1982
Allegation received: 2004
Lawsuits filed/previous known allegations: Three lawsuits filed between 2004 and 2007, in which three men said Sullivan abused them when they were minors. The diocese settled the lawsuits and changed the name of Bishop Sullivan High School to St. Michael the ArchAngel High school.
Removed from ministry: Sullivan remained in ministry until death
Details: While Sullivan presented himself as an unyielding follower of church doctrine, at least three people accused him of privately breaking other tenets of the faith, in which priests take vows of celibacy and promise to protect and shepherd children toward God. One of his three accusers said he abused him at a now-closed Baton Rouge seminary for minors in the 1970s, called St. Joseph Cathedral Prep. Others said Sullivan abused them during his annual vacations to Hawaii.
Position: Priest in Diocese of Baton Rouge, Archdiocese of New Orleans
Served where: St. Isidore the Farmer in Baker (1960s); St. Theresa of Avila in Gonzales; Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin in Plattenville; Holy Trinity in New Orleans; St. Ann in Morganza; St. Eloi in Theriot; St. Rita in New Orleans
Ordained: 1945
Estimated time of abuse: 1940s
Assignment at time of abuse: Assumption of Blessed Virgin Mary, Plattenville
Number of allegations: Unclear
Date of abuse: 1956
Allegation received: Diocese of Baton Rouge reported an allegation received in 1996. Archdiocese of New Orleans also reported an allegation received in 2005.
Lawsuits filed/previous known allegations: Name included on list that Archdiocese of New Orleans released in late 2018
Removed from ministry: Weber retired in 1995, the year before his first allegation of abuse.
Details: Weber transferred to the Diocese of Baton Rouge in 1961, when the diocese was created. Both the Diocese of Baton Rouge and Archdiocese of New Orleans have reported allegations against him.
But recent allegations indicate the extent of Gensler's abuse may not be known.
Just three months ago, another person came forward to the diocese to report Gensler had abused them during the late 1970s, the diocese said.
At a news conference Thursday, Baton Rouge Bishop Michael Duca said several people have come forward recently to tell their stories about being abused, perhaps for the first time. Some of those stories were about priests who were known to the church already.
Duca encouraged more survivors to share their stories.
"We want to talk about this, and we want victims who have not come forward to come forward," Duca said.
Gensler served as the priest at St. Anthony of Padua from 1979 to 1994, according to the church's website. He also served at Our Lady of Mercy in Baton Rouge and as a spiritual director at St. Joseph Cathedral Preparatory Diocesan Seminary, where Gensler would have interacted with teenage boys. At least one of the three men who said former Baton Rouge Bishop Joseph Sullivan abused them alleged that his abuse happened at the same seminary, which closed in 1978.
Rev. Keun-Soo Lee, the current priest at St. Anthony of Padua in Darrow, said he was not aware of the abuse until the diocese released the list Thursday. He said the parishioners were informed today when Duca released the list, but he had not received any calls about it as of midafternoon.
"Personally, I have no idea what the heck was going on at that time," Lee said.