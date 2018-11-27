Members of the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council are considering having organizations and private businesses foot the bill for city police security and traffic details at downtown events.

Council members see it as a way to reduce the amount of overtime the city-parish pays Baton Rouge police officers every year.

"Have we ever thought about that?" Councilwoman Barbara Freiberg asked the administrative heads of the city's police department Tuesday during the second hearing for Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's $926.2 million spending plan for 2019. "It just seems like, with private events, there should be something built in. (Overtime pay) looks like it increased so much because of the number of events being held downtown now."

The nearly $400,000 in projected overtime pay in the more than $90 million allotted for the department in the 2019 proposed budget wasn't the only area of concern for the councilwoman. Freiberg also questioned the director of the city-parish's Department of Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control on why he's asking that $160,000 in overtime funds be rolled over from the 2018 budget into the $7.6 million in projected spending the department has planned for next year.

The director, Todd Walker, said he doesn't have enough staff to handle the volume of residential calls his department receives every day.

The concerns regarding overtime pay topped the questions council members posed Tuesday night to the department heads.

Police Chief Murphy Paul cited the services his traffic division officers are asked to provide during downtown events as a contributing factor in why his department exceeds its projected overtime costs each year.

"You have officers manually running lights out there," Councilman Matt Watson said. "Are they taking them away from stopping crime?"

+5 Concerns about Baton Rouge police pay -- and toll the job takes -- prompt pay study agreement As they agreed to study Baton Rouge Police Department pay and benefits, city-parish officials said Wednesday they hope the review will result …

Paul said sometimes traffic details for downtown events are conducted by on-duty officers, but admitted his officers can amass overtime pay when they have to direct traffic for events downtown while off-duty.

"We've developed a culture over time where we took on these responsibilities," Paul said. "I think we can do better. We need to reorganize some things."

Overtime pay within the police department has been a hot-button issue in the past after data proved some officers earned more in overtime pay than their base salaries.

Local leaders have also sparred recently over whether police officers can count overtime payments toward retirement calculations, which can lead to higher retirement checks.

Standoff starting to thaw between Baton Rouge City Hall, police employees' retirement system A standoff between the entity that manages police employee retirement systems in Louisiana and City Hall showed signs of thawing Wednesday des…

Paul asserted that once he fills the department's more than 60 vacancies and re-purposes some of the departments assets it should reduce some of the department's annual overtime, which has climbed into the $1 million range in recent years.

Chief Administrative Officer Darryl Gissel said conversations are happening among city-parish leaders about the possibility of placing more financial burden on The Raising Cane's River Center for event-related officer details.

"But controlling traffic is our responsibility," Gissel added. "We control the parking garages and we have to help direct traffic because they're not positioned in a good place."

Councilwoman Donna Collins-Lewis said she wouldn't want the city-parish to "unjustly tax" nonprofit organizations, many of which use downtown as the setting for their fundraising events.

"I understand maybe having them pay something, but maybe a set fee," she said.

As for the funds the Metro Council is being asked to approve to pay overtime to employees in mosquito abatement and rodent control, Walker said a high-turnover rate is keeping his department from being fully staffed, leading to overtime expenses.

Walker is asking for four more full-time positions and stressed the need for pay increases because he often loses employees to private pest control companies.

"Lots of time we end up training people and they end up in other departments or going to the private sector for more money," Walker said. "It's hot, dirty work. We've been lucky to get the quality of people we've been getting."

The Metro Council will consider adopting the 2019 proposed budget during a special meeting Dec. 11.