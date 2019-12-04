Parts of the city of Walker is under a boil water advisory after a water main break on Hwy 447 on Wednesday. The break caused a loss of pressure in the affected area.
The advisory will remain in effect until the Louisiana Department of Health has tested water samples.
According to the advisory:
- Customers in the affected area are encouraged to treat all water for drinking or culinary purposes by boiling water for one minute in a clean container. The one-minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a bottle or pouring it from one container to another.
You can see a map of the impacted area here.