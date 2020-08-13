The 1st Circuit Court of Appeals disqualified Tara Wicker from the race for East Baton Rouge mayor-president in a decision released Thursday morning, citing insufficient evidence that she filed two years of state income tax returns prior to qualifying for November's election, as required by state law.

The ruling reverses the decision by Judge Timothy Kelly, of the 19th Judicial District Court, who said last week that Wicker could remain in the race. He said Wicker's claims that she paid her taxes were "credible and compelling."

The lawsuit challenging Wicker’s candidacy claims she failed to file her 2016 and 2018 state income tax returns prior to signing her Notice of Candidacy on July 22, citing a public records request from the Louisiana Department of Revenue, which said that the office could not confirm filings for the two years in question.

At last week's trial court hearing, Wicker said that, after she was served the lawsuit, she visited the Department of Revenue and spoke with several officials who said the department "has a history" of misplacing tax returns and that their system is "broken," which is why they might not have found the years indicated in the lawsuit.

Wicker also submitted a letter at the trial court hearing from the Department of Revenue dated Aug. 3 claiming she was in good standing.

However, in a split 3-2 decision, a panel of judges of the 1st Circuit concluded Thursday that “given the lack of any testimony or evidence” offered, Wicker failed to rebut the claims made against her and therefore is disqualified from running.

Wicker has 48 hours to submit an appeal to Louisiana’s Supreme Court.

She plans to hold a press conference to discuss the ruling this afternoon.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

