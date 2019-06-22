East Baton Rouge paramedic Keith Green was taking psychology classes at the University of Louisiana at Monroe his junior year of college when a plane crash altered the course of his life.
Green’s older brother, who ran a crop-dusting service, was spraying a field one day outside of the small town of Wisner in north Louisiana. His engine stalled, the plane crashed and Green’s brother died.
Green learned afterward that his brother sat in his plane for nearly an hour before an ambulance arrived to rescue him. When Green reached the hospital, his brother was already being transferred to a different facility because he needed a higher level of care that could not be provided there.
“To me, then, a hospital was a hospital,” Green said. “All hospitals could do everything. But they can’t. I went to EMT school after that because I wanted to basically understand what all that was about.”
After 23 years working as an EMT, Green, now 48, has been awarded the honor of paramedic of the year for 2019 as a member of East Baton Rouge EMS. Green has worked as a paramedic in East Baton Rouge for almost 12 years and was chosen from approximately 300 paramedics for the recognition.
Green was nominated by at least three of his colleagues, according to EMS spokesman Mike Chustz. The process for the award is different from previous years, Chustz said, as multiple people nominated him independently with a consistent narrative about his approach to the job.
“I think that says a lot about his work ethic and you know, how fun he is to be around,” Chustz said. “People trust him. That’s a big part of the job. This is one of the hardest if not the hardest first-responder jobs out there.”
Chustz said Green's colleagues praised him for going “above and beyond” his usual responsibilities, such as helping other crews clean their ambulances when they bring a patient into the hospital, restocking equipment and lending an extra hand at the station — even when he's not on the clock.
“I worked as a street paramedic for years, and that would be something very nice to come back to the station and find,” Chustz said. “That you could go home on time instead of having to stay late to clean an ambulance or clean equipment or restock.
Green, for his part, said he was caught “completely off guard” by the award as paramedic of the year.
“Most people know that I don’t like that kind of recognition,” Green said. “I’m very low key. I do what I’m supposed to do. I will go above and beyond, but I do that stuff because I want to.”
Green, who describes himself as “nocturnal,” says he likes working the night shift and has been doing that for the most part since 2013. He enjoys the work and has some interesting stories to tell, including the time he hit an Alabama bus with a motorized EMS cart during a home football game several years ago. EMS uses such carts, which hold medical supplies, to respond quickly to emergency calls in crowded situations.
Chustz said it can be difficult to navigate clogged streets and throngs of people on game day, and as Green was attempting to steer the EMS cart past an Alabama bus, the top caught the bus mirror and knocked it off.
The bus sustained minimal damage, but, Green said, the cart was fine.
“They were cool about it,” Chustz said. “It happens.
Still, Green recalls other stories that stick with him for different reasons. One night recently, he said, his team responded to a call where an elderly woman was in respiratory arrest because of smoke inhalation from a fire.
He said the woman ended up "coding" — meaning she no longer had a pulse — on the way to the hospital.
"Before we got there, when we pulled up, we did get her back,” Green said. “I checked on her, and she’s doing really well — expected to make a full recovery.”