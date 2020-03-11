Researchers at LSU have added to the body of knowledge about the shrew, a small mammal found around the world -- there are three species in Louisiana -- with the find of a new species on an Indonesian island.
The animal has been named Crocidura caudipilosa, meaning "hairy-tailed shrew," by the LSU researchers, for the distinctive feature that marks the animals as a new species.
""There isn't another species on the island that has as much hair on its tail, in terms of shrews," said Jake Esselstyn, the curator of mammals at the LSU Museum of Natural Science.
Not only that, but this shrew climbs trees, while other shrews known to scientists live primarily on the ground.
The discovery by Esselstyn and other LSU researchers on the Sulawesi Island has been published in the Journal of Mammalogy, LSU announced Wednesday.
The newly discovered shrew is described as slender, with gray-brown fur on its back, silver-gray fur on its belly and a long tail, longer than the rest of its body, that's covered not in fur but in bristles and hair that lie fairly flat along the tail.
The Sulawesi hairy-tailed shrew was found on nine mountains across the island, at elevations ranging from 1,500 feet to 4,800 feet.
It shares its distinctive tail with a few relatives in Africa, but no other shrew species in Indonesia, Malaysia or the Philippines can claim the feature, Esselstyn said.
"Tropical diversity is still not well documented even for mammals with a wide distribution on this island," he said. "This discovery shows how little we still know about mammal diversity."
Esselstyn and his colleagues and students have also discovered several new mammals in Indonesia, including the hog-nosed rat, the Sulawesi water rat and the slender root rat.
In the Philippines, they've also previously discovered another new species of shrew, the sky island moss shrew.