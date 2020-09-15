Two more suspects were arrested in the deadly August shooting of a 21-year-old woman at a Tangipahoa Parish trail ride event.
Zion Hutcherson, 21, of Baton Rouge was killed Aug. 8 at the event on Vernon Town Road in Roseland. Authorities believe she wasn't the target, but was hit by a stray bullet.
Raheem Harold, 19, of Roseland, was arrested in Billings, Montana, on one count of second degree murder and two counts of attempted second degree murder. Harold will be extradited to Louisiana, according to Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.
Another suspect, Raven Warford, 27, of Natalbany, turned herself in to authorities on Sept. 8. She faces one count of orders of the governor, negligent homicide and two counts of negligent injuring.
Four more suspects - Jaylohn Mitchell, 19, of Ponchatoula; Brandon Perry, 30, of Roseland; Craig Brown, 29, of Amite; and Tommie Diamond, 23, of Kentwood, have previously been arrested.