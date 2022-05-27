Ronald Lane Fontenot

Age: Born in 1946. Died in 2014.

Position: Priest

Served: St. Peter the Apostle, Gueydan; Our Lady of Perpetual Help, New Iberia; Our Lady of Mercy, Opelousas; Our Lady of Fatima, Lafayette; Sacred Heart of Jesus, Baldwin.

Ordained: 1975

Estimated time of abuse: 1970s and 1980s

Allegation received: 1987 lawsuit

Removed from ministry: Removed in 1984. Resigned in 1984.

Details: Accused in court documents of abusing 13 boys. In 1986 five boys in Spokane, Washington, accused him of abuse and reported it to parents and police. He pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree statutory rape of a 15-year-old boy and four misdemeanors of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes. Served one year in Spokane County Jail. The Advocate reported in a Feb. 8, 1986, story on the Gauthe lawsuit that Fontenot was accused of sharing victims with Gauthe. Also accused in lawsuit in 1983 of abusing boy while at Sacred Heart Church in Baldwin. In 1984, while at Fatima in Lafayette, he was accused of sexual molestation, leading to his suspension and psychological help. Lawsuit by Vermilion Parish parents in 1987 was settled for an undisclosed amount.