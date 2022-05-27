The Southern Baptist Convention has released a list of pastors across the country who have been accused of sexual abuse.
The 205-page database, made public Thursday, includes more than 700 entries from cases mostly between 2000 and 2019. Of those, 15 are from Louisiana.
In five cases, the pastors' identities and home churches are redacted; the only information available is the allegations involved a Louisiana pastor. In some cases, even the state is redacted.
Here's the list of accusations in which the pastor is identified:
- Name, church redacted; Accused of possessing child porn. Reported to the database in 2017
- Jonathan Bailey; First Baptist Church, New Orleans; Convicted in 2019 on 12 felonies, including molestation of a juvenile, indecent behavior with a juvenile.
- Name, church redacted; Arrested for abusing a 16-year-old. Reported to the database in 2006
- Jason J. D. Cooper; Macedonia Baptist Church, Rayville, Convicted of indecent behavior with a juvenile and oral sexual battery in 2007
- Victor Mitchell; Mount Olive Baptist Church, Oak Ridge; Convicted of indecent behavior with a juvenile and oral sexual battery in 2007
- Name, church redacted; Arrested on five counts of sexual battery. Reported to the database in 2016
- Angelo “Doggie” Golatt; Donahue LA SBC Family Church, Pineville; Convicted in 2012 for four counts of forcible rape
- James Robert Griffin; Immanuel Baptist Church, Slidell; Convicted in 2009 for aggravated incest and pornography involving juveniles
- Bryan K. Johnson; Vineyard Ministries, Westwego and Greater Cypress Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Algiers; Convicted in 2016 for carnal knowledge of a juvenile
- Michael Phillip Latham; Harris Baptist Conference Center, Bienville; Convicted in 2012 for attempted transfer of obscene materials to minors
- Holland Farrell McMorris; Paradise Baptist Church, Bell; Convicted in 2011 for aggravated incest, attempted aggravated rape, molestation of a juvenile and sexual battery
- Name, church redacted; Charged in 2012 with 3 counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and 1 count of computer aided solicitation of a juvenile for sexual purposes. Reported to the database in 2012
- Name, church redacted; Charged with five counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, one count of computer-aided solicitation of a minor and one count of prohibited sexual conduct between educator and student. Reported to the database in 2015
- Robert James Washington Jr.; New Beginnings Faith Tabernacle Baptist Church, Shreveport; Convicted in 2012 for forcible rape and kidnapping
- Sherman R. Smith; Bibleway Missionary Baptist Church, New Orleans, and Second Highway Baptist Church, Marrero: charged with rape or sexual abuse of at least seven juvenile victims; additional victims have come forward