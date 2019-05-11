The racial makeup of the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council is proving to be a hot-button issue as city-parish leaders discuss proposed revisions to the parish's Plan of Government, including a restructuring of the 12-member council.

The revisions under discussion include changing the Metro Council’s composition from one in which a dozen members each represent single districts to a group made up of 10 council members from single-member districts and two at-large members selected by voters parishwide.

Councilwoman Donna Collins-Lewis, who chairs the committee currently reviewing the city-parish's local constitution is pushing back on the idea. The committee is drafting amendments that would need voter approval before they are enacted.

Collins-Lewis, who is black, noted the difficulty that black candidates have in winning a parishwide election. She said the proposed change would make it likely that that the same white, Republican-majority that has reigned over the Metro Council since she was elected 11 years ago would continue to dominate local government.

"I’ve seen the votes down racial lines. If the council was more balanced in terms of race or (political party), it would be more balanced in terms of working together," Collins-Lewis said. "But when you have a majority on the council that doesn’t need the other people to get things passed, that creates an issue."

Adam Knapp, president and CEO of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, said he believes the 2005 election and consecutive re-elections of former Mayor Kip Holden, a black man, followed by the 2017 election of current Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, a black woman, proves Lewis' theory wrong.

Holden and Broome are the only African Americans who have been elected to serve in one of East Baton Rouge's five parishwide positions since 1990, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office.

But Local political pollster John Couvillon, president of JMC Analytics and Polling, said there were several black men who won city court judge seats in majority white districts during the 80s — a time when African Americans made up less than 30 percent of the parish's population.

Couvillon also noted that when Holden was first elected, the black electorate in East Baton Rouge was approximately 35 percent.

"To me that's a polite rebuttal against the notion it's nearly impossible for a black candidate to win in white majority electorate," Couvillon said. "It's hard, but not impossible."

According to the most recent population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, 48 percent of the parish's population is white and 46 percent is black.

Knapp, who sits on the Plan of Government committee and proposed adding the at-large seats, believes having two members on the council focused on the needs of the entire parish instead of just constituents in specific districts will bring the perspective and balance the governing body currently lacks.

Knapp said the at-large structure seems to work great in most cities of comparable size that BRAC has visited during trips to see how they are organized and what policies and practices are working well for them.

"That’s an important voice to have in the mix in addition to single-member district representatives," he said. "Adding one or two members to speak on behalf of the parish, in a sense, also brings in the voice of the mayor to the conversation, who is also elected parishwide."

When the topic was discussed last week during the Plan of Government committee meeting, Knapp told Collins-Lewis even though his proposal to add at-large seats wasn't intended to shift the racial dynamics of the Metro Council, the idea doesn't shut the door on more African American representation on the council.

The current proposal the committee is considering states that one of the at-large seats can only be filled by a qualified elector who lives in the parish and the second has been designated for a qualified elector who lives in the city.

The council will pick from the two at-large members to serve as its mayor pro-tem and vice president pro-tem, the current draft reads.

Collins-Lewis would prefer if the election for the Baton Rouge designated at-large seat was confined to just voters within the city limits instead of parishwide. Doing so would better increase the chances of the seat going to a black candidate in the majority-black city.

Discussions over the racial dynamics of the city-parish and the Metro Council flared up last year when Collins-Lewis and three other black Democrats on the council tried to block Councilwoman Denise Amoroso from serving in her late husband's District 9 seat in the hopes of evening the party and racial makeup of the council. Tara Wicker, the fifth black Democrat, ended up joining the council's Republican members to appoint Amoroso.

A few months later, the NAACP tried pushing the idea of breaking up the city's government structure into separate city and parish councils, although that idea did not appear to gain any traction. NAACP officials have said the current city-parish government structure hurts residents who live within the city limits, especially the black community, who don't get the attention and dollars that City Hall devotes to the whiter and/or more affluent parts of the parish.

Wicker, who was present during last week's committee discussions, said she sees both sides in the argument. She said she favors adding another black member to the Metro Council but does not agree “with this idea of having a parishwide election for the at-large seats prevents us from having a sixth seat on the council."

The committee's discussion around the topic was left open-ended with members deciding to revisit the issue at later meetings.

All of the proposed changes to the Plan of Government will have to gain Metro Council approval before it is presented to voters for a final say. Collins-Lewis wants to get the revised plan to voters on the November ballot. To do so, the committee's recommendations will need to be approved by the Metro Council by Aug. 14.

The shakeup of the Metro Council, if approved by voters, probably wouldn't take effect until after the 2020 census cycle so that new districts can be drawn based on the most current population data. The new districts would also need federal approval to ensure they aren't in violation of the Voting Rights Act.

"We've been trying to keep the rest of the council abreast of everything so that we don't get to the end of this and the (seven-member majority) says 'no' to everything we present," Collins-Lewis said. "Too many people have given up their time to take a serious look at this. It has been since 2007 you’ve seen any significant changes. That’s why we’re taking such a deep dive."