The Delta Clinic of Baton Rouge, one of Louisiana's three abortion clinics, stood quiet in the hours after Friday's U.S. Supreme Court decision saying states should determine when and how women can end their pregnancies, if at all.
Handmade signs stood in the window reading "you are loved and strong and accepted" and "you aren't alone" and "your life your body your choice." A printed sign read "Pro Choice, I support the right to choose."
The clinic at times draws attention from those who sought an end to a constitutional right to abortion. Some came to pray, some came hoping to talk a woman into keeping her child, or giving it up for adoption.
But even anti-abortion activists weren't at the clinic, where the lights were out and the door was closed.
An abortion clinic in New Orleans closed its doors and sent workers home.
Hope Medical Group in Women in Shreveport was open Friday morning and had cars in the parking lot, but it wasn't clear if the clinic was still providing abortions, television station KTBS in Shreveport reported.