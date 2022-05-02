Early Saturday morning, well before other drivers later that night shut down College Drive at Interstate 10 with car stunts, an attempted drag race on Perkins Road ended in an arrest, with the suspect's car going airborne at one point, then later crashing into two deputies' units, an affidavit says.
Shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday, Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies responded to reports of street racing and drivers doing car stunt "donuts" on Perkins Road in the area of YMCA Plaza Drive.
Deputies arrived with sirens and police unit lights going and told the people involved to leave the area, the affidavit says.
The officers remained in the area after all the vehicles left, but two Ford Mustangs returned. One of the drivers fled the area without provocation, after seeing the deputies, according to the arrest document.
The other one followed suit, but ran the red light at Siegen Lane and Perkins Road, almost crashing into several other vehicles trying to cross the intersection.
The Ford Mustang went airborne, scattering parts of the car when it came back down, the affidavit says, and a Sheriff's deputy began pursuit.
The driver of the Mustang, later identified as Dazjuah Varnado, reached a speed of 80 miles per hour, sometimes crossing over center line, before being trapped in the dead-end on Highlandia Drive at the gates of the Country Club of Louisiana.
Varnado then made a U-turn and crashed into the deputy's' patrol unit, the arrest report says, before continuing towards Highland Road, with the deputy again in pursuit.
Varnado was met with responding deputies — two officers in one unit — and crashed into that patrol unit, as well.
Still failing to stop, Varnado struck a mailbox in the 600 block of Highland Road; he drove further, before the Mustang died.
Varnado did not obey officers' commands to leave the car and had to be pulled through the car's shattered window; he was ultimately tazed by officers after continuing to attempt to evade arrest, the affidavit says.
One of the deputies in the second crash went to the hospital for treatment.
Varnado was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on multiple counts of aggravated battery on a police officer, aggravated flight from an officer and hit-and-run, as well as resisting an officer, reckless operation of a vehicle and possession of marijuana, according to the affidavit.
During the booking process, it was learned that Varnardo had an active traffic bench warrant for an arrest on a window tint violation.
Later on Saturday, after the Garth Brooks concert at LSU, drivers doing car stunts on College Drive at I-10 closed down traffic in that area, until Baton Rouge Police officers were able to clear the roadways.
That incident was still being investigated Monday.