Denise Amoroso, the wife of late Baton Rouge Metro Councilman Buddy Amoroso, will officially seek her husband's seat on the Metro Council, a family spokesman and multiple other council members confirmed Friday to The Advocate.

Buddy Amoroso was killed June 30 when a motorist struck him and another bicyclist in West Feliciana parish. Since then, the topic of who will fill his Metro Council seat has become an inflammatory issue in Baton Rouge, as four Democrats on the council announced this week that they would not appoint anyone to vacant seat in hopes of Gov. John Bel Edwards appointing a Democrat.

The announcement backfired, as the fifth Democrat on the council said she refused to go along with the ploy and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said she would support Denise Amoroso, if she wanted the position. The Democrats later said they would speak with Denise Amoroso and "revisit" their decision.

The Metro Council will meet July 19 to determine who they want to appoint to Amoroso's seat. While it was widely known that Amoroso's widow was considering it, she has now made that commitment official.

Mike Smith, a close friend of the family and public relations consultant, confirmed Friday that Denise Amoroso had reached out to every sitting council member and told them she wanted the seat. She decided to seek it “to try to complete Buddy’s legacy for the next nine months," he said.

Denise Amoroso could not be reached Friday, as she is on a family getaway, Smith said. She released a statement earlier this week that said she looked forward to talking to council members about "the best way to represent the voters of District 8, just as Buddy would've done."

She also spoke at a recent memorial bike ride for his husband about his passion for bike safety and about her surprise that Amoroso meant so much to the community.

"You people have no idea what this means to us," Denise Amoroso said July 1. "I keep joking with people that I never knew that I was married to a rock star."

Mayor Pro Tem Scott Wilson also confirmed Friday that Denise Amoroso had reached out to him and said she wanted the seat. Wilson said he will support her, and that he's disappointed that the death of a colleague has only seemed to further divide the Metro Council.

"They have the right to vote the way they want to vote, that’s fine," Wilson said, about the statement from his Democratic colleagues. "But they have to answer the question, if something happened to them, what would they want? I don’t think there’s an issue with appointing the spouse for the vacancy."

Wilson also stressed that the vacancy is only for nine months, and said anyone else who is interested in the seat can run for in next March. The election calendar would not allow the city-parish to hold an election for the vacant seat any earlier, he said.

Wilson and Councilmen Dwight Hudson and Matt Watson each said Denise Amoroso is the only person who committed to them that she would seek the seat and who asked for their support.

“I hope that everyone comes to their senses and honors what I believe would be Buddy’s wishes, and honors what I think would be a good representation of District 8 and appoints Ms. Denise," Hudson said.

