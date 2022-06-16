Driving around Baton Rouge's hospitals near Bluebonnet Boulevard and Essen Lane will soon be a lot easier once brand new roadways are built, officials said Wednesday.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, District 11 Metro Councilwoman Laurie Adams and representatives of the city-parish's MovEBR program broke ground on a new strip of road that will run behind Baton Rouge General's Bluebonnet campus named Midway Boulevard. The half-mile roadway will begin at Picardy Avenue, intersect with Summa Avenue, and end at a planned extension of Constantin Boulevard that will connect it to Bluebonnet.
"This is a capacity project, which means there will be a new roadway to increase capacity and relieve congestion," Broome said.
Construction will take a year and cost $4.3 million, Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Kelvin Hill said.
Midway will have bicycle paths, new sidewalks on both sides of the road, lights and new trees, Hill said. The road will be built with specialized pavement meant to absorb rainwater, and underground drainage ways will help reduce flooding along the road.
The intersections at Summa and Picardy will also be raised to slow drivers traveling along those roads, Hill said.
The extension of Constantin will begin sometime during the construction of Midway, Hill said. The two projects together will serve to alleviate traffic on the busy roadways of Essen and Bluebonnet and provide additional access to Baton Rouge General through its back parking lot.
MovEBR, the city-parish's nearly $1 billion initiative to alleviate traffic congestion across Baton Rouge, lists more than 70 different infrastructure projects on its website. Five of those projects have been completed; 18 are currently under construction, including Midway, Broome said.
MovEBR projects are financed by a half-cents sales tax voters approved in 2018.
In April 2019, the Metro Council authorized the initial round of funding, $35 million, for MovEBR, which the administration used to hire the two program managers overseeing the plan.
"These funds are being invested wisely and there are great projects going on," Adams said. "We take the public's funds and trust very seriously, and I am excited to see this capacity project completed and bring traffic relief to residents, not only in District 11, but across the parish."
In November 2019, the first MovEBR-related bond issuance occurred, totaling $152 million to fund the initial projects.
Disruptions to the supply chain from the pandemic, which have increased the costs of labor and construction supplies, are likely to increase costs for MoveEBR by 15% to 30%, city-parish officials said last year. The 30-year timeline is unlikely to be affected, they said.
The MovEBR project list includes widening and adding capacity to Hooper Road, Old Hammond Highway, Perkins Road, Tiger Bend Road and Wax Road/Magnolia Bridge Road. And the plan has numerous locations for new sidewalks, including Drusilla Lane, Elm Grove Garden Drive, Mullen Drive, 72nd Street, Sherwood Forest Boulevard, Siegen Lane and South Harrell's Ferry Road.
Further public meetings and groundbreakings on additional projects are expected in the coming months, Broome said.
"The MovEBR program represents the single largest transportation and roads program in the history of our city-parish," Broome said. "In time, the program will deliver less congested corridors, safer streets and enhance quality of life for all residents throughout the parish."