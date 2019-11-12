Six people were displaced after their home was destroyed by a fire early Tuesday morning.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called to the 900 block of N. 47th Street just before 2:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Fire crews arrived on scene and found the house completely engulfed in flames. The blaze was contained within 10 minutes.
Three adults and three children were able to get out of the house without any injuries, authorities said.
Investigators say the cause of the fire is undetermined, but foul play is not suspected.
The incident remains under investigation.