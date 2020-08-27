Roughly 10,000 people were without power in the Baton Rouge metro area as Hurricane Laura sweeps to the west of the region, but ongoing high winds are keeping utility crews from getting to work as of Thursday morning.
Entergy and DEMCO outage maps as of 10 a.m. Thursday showed just about 10,000 customers without power in Baton Rouge and surrounding parishes.
Entergy spokesperson Brandon Scardigli said East Baton Rouge Parish has about 7,000 customers impacted, with another 3,000 in the metro area.
He said almost all outages are weather-related, but there is not yet an estimate for when power could be restored because crews need to wait for safe conditions before making their assessments.
"With these types of storms, we can't go out until it's absolutely safe to do so," he said. One benchmark for Entergy is that winds drop below 30mph consistently for bucket trucks to be deployed and begin restoring power.
Critical infrastructure like hospitals, communications centers and police departments take priority for initial restoration, followed by the outages that impact the most customers.
Entergy's outage map shows the area southeast of LSU around Gardere to have the most dense power outages, with about 5,000 customers without power.
DEMCO's outage map shows many in East and West Feliciana parishes are without power, estimating about 2,000 customers without power between the two parishes.
Hurricane Laura made landfall near Lake Charles overnight as a Category 4 storm. It had weakened to a Category 1 storm as of Thursday morning as it moved north toward Shreveport.