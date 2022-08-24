A 19-year-old man is wanted by LSU Police on counts of attempted first-degree murder and attempted armed robbery after he shot and injured an LSU student on campus Friday night, the arrest warrant says.
The incident happened about 10:30 p.m. Friday as the student was walking near West Laville Hall to meet friends.
The student was approached by a man, later identified as Clarence Hypolite, someone the student had seen previously during LSU Welcome Week, the LSU police arrest warrant says.
Hypolite asked the student if he could charge his phone in the car of the student's friends that had just pulled up. When the phone was charged and the student handed the phone back, Hypolite pulled a gun from his pocket and pressed it against the student's side.
When Hypolite started going through the victim's pockets, one of the student's friends got out of the car, and the student took that moment to try to grab the gun away from Hypolite.
The two struggled briefly before Hypolite shot the student and fled.
The injured student was taken to the hospital by his friends and is expected to recover.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hypolite, who lives in an apartment at 650 W. McKinley St., according to the arrest warrant, is asked to call LSU Police, at (225) 578-3231 or Crime Stoppers, at (225) 344-7867.