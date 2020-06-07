Tropical Storm Cristobal appears to be reorganizing around a new center that will send the worst wind and rain east of Baton Rouge as parts of southeast Louisiana have already begun to feel the effects of the storm's outer bands.

The disorganized tropical storm had appeared as late Saturday morning to be headed for a direct hit on Baton Rouge, but local meteorologists said Sunday morning that one of several vortices whirling within the large storm was beginning to take over as the storm's center.

Though Baton Rouge will still see heavy rain and strong wind gusts as Cristobal is expected to make landfall later on Sunday, the worst of it will be reserved for areas east of the newly forming center.

"The bulk is really going to be east of I-55," said Christopher Bannan, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Slidell.

Bannan added that forecasters expect to see a sharp cut off in wind and rain from the storm east of the center. Areas east of the cutoff line are expected to see the worst of Cristobal.

Forecasters have warned not to focus so much on the broad storm's center because it is so disorganized. Bannan was quick to point out that the entire region remains under tropical storm, flash flood and coastal storm surge warnings.

The Baton Rouge area faces some risk of tornadoes spinning off from the storm as it moves inland. Winds are expected Sunday to range from 25 to 40 mph with gusts of up to 55 to 60 mph.

The National Hurricane Center forecasts say much of the Baton Rouge area could see 4 to 6 inches of rain through 7 a.m. Wednesday, but localized rain totals could be double those averages.

Bannan said forecasters will be watching for where bands of the storm set up as the storm pulls way Monday and could end up dumping inches of rain on small areas. Those locations in the Baton Rouge area could see 8 to 12 inches of rain under the latest forecasts.

Tropical Storm Cristobal’s outer bands arrived on the Louisiana coastline early Sunday with top winds of 50 mph and storm surge impacts were already starting to appear in coast Louisiana and Mississippi, including in Lake Pontchartrain.

The storm was expected to make landfall after 1 p.m. Sunday south of Houma and be north of LaPlace moving through Lake Maurepas around 7 p.m. before Cristobal weakens into a tropical depression, according to forecasters.

Forecasters warn that Cristobal continues to pose a significant threat for storm surge of as much as 6 feet above ground level outside of hurricane levees, and for tropical-storm-force winds.

The Weather Prediction Center has listed the area east of Interstate 55 in Louisiana, stretching through south Mississippi as being at unusual high risk of flash flooding through Monday.

The next forecast update will be a 1 p.m.

The Times-Picayune/The Advocate writer Mark Schleifstein contributed to this story.

