Gov. John Bel Edwards announced $163 million in federal funding for 15 state projects and programs designed to reduce flood risk for communities throughout the state.
The state selected these projects because they align with the long-term resilience objectives of the Louisiana Watershed Initiative and the state’s $1.2 billion CDBG-MIT Action Plan, including natural flood management, flood control and critical infrastructure projects. The funding for these projects is part of the $1.2 billion in federal mitigation funds allocated to Louisiana.
“The 2016 floods were a devastating reminder that Louisiana’s historical approach to managing flood risk no longer works,” Gov. Edwards said. “The Louisiana Watershed Initiative is bringing together local, regional and state agencies to improve regional watershed management through collaboration and coordination. This approach will leverage accurate science and data to identify projects for funding that significantly reduce flood risk. We are thrilled to begin putting these federal dollars to work and will continue to launch watershed projects and programs as quickly and effectively as possible to benefit all of Louisiana.”
Here are the 15 projects set reduce flood risks in their communities and how much they cost:
- Ascension and Livingston parishes: $42 million for La. 22 bridge construction and drainage improvements
- Beauregard Parish: $12.89 million for Bundick Lake improvements, including flood surcharge management, spillway modifications and new gate installations
- Caddo Parish: $6.6 million for Black Bayou structure hardening and runoff retention improvements
- Cameron and Vermilion parishes: $25 million for Mermentau Basin inundation relief project
- East Baton Rouge Parish: $5 million for University Lakes flood risk reduction project
- Franklin Parish: $10.2 million for Turkey Creek retention improvements and critical infrastructure hardening
- Grant Parish: $1.1 million for Iatt Lake drawdown improvements
- Jackson Parish: $2.75 millionfor Caney Lake flood surcharge management
- Livingston Parish: $15 million for parish drainage improvements
- Rapides Parish: $3.7 million for LSU Alexandria campus drainage improvements
- Rapides and Evangeline parishes: $2.2 million for Bayou Cocodrie runoff retention and critical infrastructure improvements
- St. Landry Parish: $2.97 million for Three Mile Lake backwater flood reduction
- St. Tammany Parish: $10 million for buyouts, elevations or reconstructions of residential properties in flood-prone areas
- Vermilion Parish: $10 million for buyouts, elevations or reconstructions of residential properties in flood-prone areas
- Vernon Parish: $14.3 million for Anacoco Creek watershed improvements
For information about these projects and their locations, visit www.watershed.la.gov/state-projects-and-programs.