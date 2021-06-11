LIVINGSTON — Parish Council began its bi-weekly meeting Thursday evening by recognizing the life of Jeff Averett, a former District 6 councilman with a fondness for hunting and family who former council colleagues recalled as a quiet, steady advocate for residents of his rural district in south Livingston Parish.
Averett died at his home Tuesday. He was 52.
His precise cause of death is unknown. But it may have stemmed from complications from COVID-19, which he had been battling, his daughter Madison Averett said.
Born and raised in Colyell, Averett lived for years with his family in French Settlement. He would commute more than 30 minutes each way to his job at a manufacturing plant in Plaquemine.
He still found time to serve a term on Parish Council and make frequent hunting trips, which he loved.
Sometimes he would bring Madison with him to the hunting camps for the weekend, she recalled.
Council members remembered Averett being a calm but firm presence in meetings who would consistently vote the way he said he would beforehand. He was a friend to many in Livingston Parish, said his daughter.
“He knew everybody,” said Madison Averett. “He never met a stranger, and he could talk to a brick wall.”
Averett’s former council district, which stretches from just south of Walker to Port Vincent, is vast, sparsely-populated and has long grappled with drainage challenges, which colleagues recalled him working hard to address during his four-year council term.
He won the seat representing District 6 in 2015 and held it until 2019, when he declined to run for a second term. Juggling council duties — which are in theory a part-time obligation, but approach being a full-time responsibility in practice — with his job at the plant had become a challenge, colleagues said.
But during his term, Averett was a steadfast advocate for his constituents even when it cut into his personal and family time, council members recalled.
“He was very seldom confrontational unless it called for it, and when he was, he always kept it in the meeting — which is the way it should be,” said Tracy Girlinghouse, a District 7 councilman who grew up several miles from Averett and would occasionally work with him on drainage issues involving their districts.
Averett loved hunting, dogs, his wife, Tricia Averett, and his daughter, who graduated in May from the University of Kentucky. A life-long gymnast, Madison’s success as a college athlete was a particular point of pride for her father.
“He hated to see me lose,” Madison said.
According to an obituary, Averett is survived by his daughter Madison, wife Tricia and mother Delma Averett, as well as by his sister, and many in-laws and friends.