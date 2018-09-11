Nearly a hundred Louisiana emergency personnel are headed north to the Carolinas as Hurricane Florence bears down on the coastline.

The Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness announced the deployment Tuesday.

The teams being deployed include a four person, emergency operations center support team from the New Orleans Fire Department assisting North Carolina. The Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal is sending a swift water rescue team, as well as an urban search and rescue team to South Carolina.

“Louisiana has received an outpouring of assistance for our emergencies in the past. So the call to return the favor to South Carolina now is a very important one for us to answer," said State Fire Marshal Butch Browning in a news release. " ... We hope to be as great an impact to our friends in South Carolina as others have been to us in our times of need.”

Cajun Navy dispatches are also expected to be in the areas providing aid where possible. A Facebook post Sunday said there were two "divisions" preparing to respond.

Hurricane Florence is one of three currently churning in the Atlantic Ocean, and is projected to hit the coast of the Carolinas as a major hurricane.

Hurricane Florence's top winds dipped to 130 mph Tuesday morning, but it remains a Category 4 storm and is expected to approach the most-damaging Category 5 status as it slows strengthens over very warm ocean water off the coast of North and South Carolina.

The center of the massive storm is then forecast to meander Thursday, Friday and Saturday over a stretch of coastline saturated by rising seas, inundating several states with rainfall and triggering life-threatening floods.

South Carolina's governor ordered the state's entire coastline evacuated starting at noon Tuesday and predicted that 1 million people would flee as highways reverse directions. Virginia's governor ordered a mandatory evacuation for some residents of low-lying coastal areas, while some coastal counties in North Carolina have done the same.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said his state is "in the bullseye" and urged people to "get ready now."

Florence could hit the Carolinas harder than any hurricane since Hazel packed 130 mph (209 kph) winds in 1954.