Two months after Baton Rouge area activist Sadie Roberts-Joseph was killed, her African American history museum is open again, according to a report from WBRZ.

Roberts-Joseph founded the Odell S. Williams African-American Museum in downtown Baton Rouge in 2001. Her son, Jason Roberts, has reopened the museum three days a week while planning on how to carry forward his mother's legacy.

Roberts-Joseph, 74, was found suffocated in the trunk of her car on July 12. Police later arrested her tenant, 38-year-old Ronn Bell, on a count of first-degree murder. He had been about $1,200 behind in rent.

Roberts-Joseph was known as a tireless advocate for the city's black community and an unwavering voice of peace, acceptance and healing. Local and state leaders have mourned her loss and praised her accomplishments as news of her death spread nationwide.

The museum is currently open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Roberts will continue to serve as the interim curator while he searches for a new one. They plan to launch a website soon.

"For the Baton Rouge community I cannot thank you enough for all of the support you've shown, not only my mother's legacy but the museum as well," Roberts told WBRZ.

Click here to watch the full WBRZ interview and report.

