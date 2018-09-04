Tropical Storm Gordon

Tropical Storm Gordon as seen on satellite Tuesday afternoon.

 Photo via NOAA

The Baton Rouge area is set to largely escape impacts from Tropical Storm Gordon, which is set to make landfall along the Mississippi coast sometime Tuesday evening.

Projected rainfall and wind speeds have decreased significantly from initial estimates — with the area now expecting to receive 1 to 2 inches of rain and winds around 10 to 15 mph over the next 24 hours, according to the National Weather Service in Slidell.

Meteorologist Kevin Gilmore said Tuesday afternoon that Baton Rouge and surrounding parishes can expect some squalls and thunderstorms that typically rotate around a storm system and effect areas on the outskirts of its path.

Gordon's track has continuously shifted east over the past few days, away from Louisiana and toward Mississippi. 

A tropical storm warning has been cancelled for most of southeast Louisiana, but parishes east of Livingston remain under warning for tropical storm conditions and flash flooding. 

Emergency officials in the Baton Rouge area are still preparing for the worst, but forecasts suggest their efforts won't be needed after all.

