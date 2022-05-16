The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair will move from its longtime location to the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Ascension Parish, a State Fair official said.
The 57-year-old fair has been held at BREC's Airline Highway Park/State Fairgrounds annually since 1973 except following Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. WBRZ-TV, citing Ascension Parish officials, reported this year's fair will be at Lamar-Dixon, which State Fair Chairman Cliff Barton confirmed Monday.
Barton declined to provide details in advance of a 2 p.m. Monday press conference that State Fair officials have scheduled to announce and explain the move.