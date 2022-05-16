BR.statefairwild.adv 01 mw.JPG (copy)

The sun sets behind a ferris wheel at the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair at the State Fairgrounds on Oct. 29, 2021.

 PHOTO BY MORGAN WERTHER

The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair will move from its longtime location to the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Ascension Parish, a State Fair official said.

The 57-year-old fair has been held at BREC's Airline Highway Park/State Fairgrounds annually since 1973 except following Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. WBRZ-TV, citing Ascension Parish officials, reported this year's fair will be at Lamar-Dixon, which State Fair Chairman Cliff Barton confirmed Monday.

Barton declined to provide details in advance of a 2 p.m. Monday press conference that State Fair officials have scheduled to announce and explain the move.

