Sharon Weston Broome and Steve Carter are neck-and-neck in fundraising in race for East Baton Rouge mayor-president, both raking in upwards of $300,000 in contributions since Oct. 15.

The two candidates are set to face-off on Dec. 5 after advancing as the top two vote-getters from the Nov. 3 primary. Broome, a Democrat, came just short of winning a second term with 48% of the vote, followed by Carter, a former GOP state Rep, at 20%.

The state places a $5,000 limit on how much an individual donor can contribute, but those limits are reset after each election, allowing both Broome and Carter to call on their previous big-dollar donors to replenish their campaign coffers ahead of the runoff.

Carter raked in an additional $30,000 from Art Favre, who donated in $5,000 increments through five corporate entities and another in personal contributions. He received $5,000 each from last year's GOP gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone and his wife Linda Rispone. State Sen. Bodi White, who lost to Broome four years ago, also donated $5,000.

Lane Grigsby, a GOP megadonor who previously told The Advocate he didn't plan on supporting Carter after his surprise entry into the race, donated $5,000 along with his wife Bobbi Grigsby.

Other Carter supporters include state House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, businessman Charles Valluzzo and David Manship.

Broome, meanwhile, received additional $5,000 donations from several engineering and consulting firms, many of which have been awarded contracts under the city-parish's $1 billion MovEBR roads program. Those firms include HNTB, CSRS, Inc., Gulf Engineering & Consultants and Emergent Method.

The Action PAC, a California-based committee that says its goal is to "combat the rising tide of racism and bigotry" in the country, also donated $5,000 to Broome.

Still, at least one of Broome's big-dollar donors, Jim Bernhard, hasn't donated since the primary. Bernhard, a member of Broome's reelection committee who previously chaired the Democratic Party, donated $20,000 alongside his family leading up to the Nov. 3 election.