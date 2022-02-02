The governing body that oversees the Paralympics doesn't want a snowboarder from Baton Rouge to take part in this year's Games, even with her offer to compete against men or against women who are less impaired.
At least for now, following a German court decision, Brenna Huckaby will be allowed to participate in next month's Beijing Winter Paralympics against women whose limitations are different than hers. If the International Paralympic Committee had its way, she wouldn't, even though she won gold at the 2018 Games.
At the age of 14, Huckaby had her right leg amputated above the knee during a battle with osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer. Since 2013, the former St. Michael the Archangel High School gymnast has competed in snowboarding against other women with above-the-knee amputations, classified by the IPC as an "SB-LL1" athlete.
When not enough similarly limited athletes qualfied for the 2022 Beijing Games, the International Paralympic Committee dropped Huckaby's events. Huckaby subsequently sought permission to enter the competition against men with above-the-knee amputations, or against less-impaired women who lost legs below the knees, or "SB-LL2" athletes.
A German court ruled against Huckaby in December, but changed its mind last month. The Düsseldorf Higher Regional Court ruled Huckaby could compete in the women's SB-LL2 division.
"We are extremely surprised and disappointed at the court's decision which shows a complete disregard for the rules and regulations of World Para Snowboard and the Beijing 2022 qualification criteria, and a lack of understanding of the classification system in Paralympic sport," IPC president Andrew Parsons said in a statement posted to the IPC's website.
It wasn't clear Tuesday whether the IPC would or could appeal to another German court or to an international panel.
Huckaby's family said she wasn't available for an interview because she was involved in other European competitions. She did comment on Twitter, however.
"We did it! My appeal to be included in the Paralympic Games was successful," Huckaby tweeted Thursday. "More details coming soon but I wanted to thank you all so much for your support!! This is a big win for disability inclusion, but there is always more work to be done."
Huckaby, who now lives and trains in Utah, won two medals, including one gold, at the 2015 World Championships in the SB-LL1 classification and followed it up with two gold medals at the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games in snowboardcross and banked slalom.
The Beijing Winter Paralympics begin March 4, a month after this week's opening of the 2022 Winter Olympics. The Paralympic Games will have two medal events in women's snowboarding.
Prior to her cancer diagnosis, Huckaby was a gymnast at St. Michael. A dull pain behind her right knee was her first clue to the osteosarcoma.
As part of their recoveries following their surgeries, the hospital took amputees on a ski trip _ and her competitive spirit returned.
“I think my gymnastics background is what has made me so successful,” she said in a 2017 Advocate interview. “I use my balance all the time in snowboarding. Air awareness, body awareness, that is so crucial in what I do, and I have been training since I can remember in gymnastics, so it kind of translated over so easily.”
When announcing in early 2019 which events would be included at the 2022 Paralympic Games, the IPC said it wanted at least six athletes from no fewer than three countries to compete in SB-LL1 events. Later that year, the sport had five athletes from four nations, and the IPC dropped the event from the 2022 Games.
"In September 2021, more than two years after the IPC Governing Board’s decision and just six months before the start of Beijing 2022, Huckaby applied to the IPC to participate at the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games" in the other divisions, the IPC said.
“It goes without saying that the IPC is understanding of Brenna’s cause. She is a world class athlete and a Paralympic champion who is desperate to compete and represent her country at the very highest level. But she is not alone in wanting to do this. Across the world, there are thousands of Para athletes who want to compete in the Paralympic Games," the IPC said. "However, due to the nature of the event — the pinnacle of Para sport — not every sport class and sport event can be included. As a result, there are always athletes who miss out and are disappointed.”