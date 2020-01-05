What's the status on the Woodland Ridge Bridge project?
Fred Raiford, director of the city-parish Department of Transportation and Drainage, tells us:
"The Traffic Division removed the barricades and cones that had been in place due to the Woodland Ridge Bridge replacement during the Christmas holidays to help the traffic flow in that area. The Episcopal High School was closed also during that time which is the purpose of the closure to begin with.
"The barricades and cones will go back up before school starts next week. We have about 1½ months left on the bridge to be completed."
Request for traffic signal
Are there any plans by the city-parish to put a left turn signal at the intersection of Sharp Road and Mollylea Drive? Heaven forbid if you are behind a driver who is trying to make a left turn. You could be there for a while.
Fred Raiford, the city-parish transportation and drainage director, says he is asking the Traffic Department to look into the matter.
"We will do at traffic evaluation of the site of the intersection to see if it is warranted," Raiford said.
"Also, Sharp Road was part of the MOVEBR program, which was approved by the voters to improve the roadway infrastructure mobility between Florida Boulevard to Old Hammond Highway with sidewalks and bike lanes within the this community area. Discussions have been held about a roundabout at Mollylea and Sharp but no decisions have been made.
"Sharp Road is included in the Blue Priority which will be out for design within the next couple of years."