A man who had an assault rifle, another fully automatic gun and hundreds of rounds of ammunition in his sport utility vehicle led Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies on a chase through Donaldsonville before his arrest on weapons and other counts.
Sheriff Bobby Webre said Wednesday that Reginald Leblanc, 38, of Donaldsonville, had refused to stop for deputies on Saturday after committing multiple traffic violations.
Leblanc, who is a convicted felon, drove off and later ran away from deputies before he was captured, deputies added.
Ascension deputies recovered these two fully automatic guns, magazines and ammunition from the vehicle after the driver fled.
In addition to the guns and ammunition, deputies found several higher capacity banana-style and one drum-style magazine in the SUV. The guns had been altered to be fully automatic, deputies said.
He was booked into Ascension Parish Prison on two counts each of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal possession of a machine gun, illegal possession of or dealing in firearms with obliterated numbers, and of resisting an officer, deputies said.
Leblanc was booked on five counts each of criminal trespassing and running stop signs.
He was also booked on single counts of aggravated flight from an officer, hit and run, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce and of violations of barricades and signs, and violations of the general speed law, driver's license and insurance laws, deputies said.
