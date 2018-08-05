NEW ROADS — Residents of Pecan Acres, a predominantly black community that has flooded at least 17 times over the past two decades, are claiming they're not getting the opportunity to relocate where they want because people who live in nearby a majority white neighborhood don't want them there.
The owner of a tract on the southwest side of town pulled out of negotiations with the state to sell 192 acres of undeveloped land along Memorial Boulevard for development of a new community for Pecan Acres residents — a decision apparently made after pressure from a neighboring community. It's a decision that has left Curnell Jackson disheartened.
"It seemed like we had a spot and then we hear the landowners don't want to sell because people called them complaining when they found out what spot we picked," said the Pecan Acres resident. "We heard they didn't want us there. A lot of us said, 'Yeah, we know why.' "
Leaving 'Flood City:' Pecan Acres residents prepare for move to New Roads subdivision thanks to home buyouts
Other Pecan Acres homeowners are angry about the situation.
"There was a choice given to us and we picked, then for some strange reason that mirrors racism you don't want us to live there," said Monica Fabre. "How do you get to tell me you don’t want us in your neighborhood in 2018? What makes you more than us?"
But New Roads Councilman Kirk "Clipper" White says race had nothing to do with the pressure his constituents put on the landowners not to sell their property to the state.
"It's an economic issue," White said. "Those houses they want to build will be valued around $150,000. That's not comparable to the neighborhood."
With homes in nearby Sugar Fields valued between $250,000 and $500,000, White said, those residents are leery how the Pecan Acres relocation could affect their property values.
While some homes in the new community would be valued around the $120,000, the project includes plans to build homes valued as much as $252,000, according to the state Office of Community Development.
"I'm not going to weigh in on what anyone’s motives are," said Pat Forbes, director of the state agency. "It’s gonna be a beautiful community, whatever we build. This will be a model for how different federal funding sources can be used to get people out of a floodplain when they’ve been in a severe repetitive loss situation."
The road to relief has been an exhaustive one for Jackson and the other residents of Pecan Acres.
The community, which encompasses around 40 homes that line Pecan Drive East and Pecan Drive West, has been dubbed "Flood City." The area has been swamped by storm waters at least 17 times since it was built in the '70s.
The homes were constructed in a low-lying area that once was a Pointe Coupee Parish dump site. The neighborhood is bordered by Bayou Pointe and Portage Canal, which overtop during heavy downpours, trapping water in the bowl-shaped community for days.
After enduring years of loss and rebuilding with little to no help from local government, residents got a ray of hope with the December 2017 announcement of a neighborhood buyout through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Along with the buyout, the Louisiana Office of Community Development promised to use a portion of the federal funds appropriated to the state after the August 2016 floods to build another neighborhood in New Roads for the Pecan Acres residents.
With the prospect of finally being able to live on drier land, Jackson decided not to restore her gutted home on Pecan Drive East following the 2016 floods. She didn't even put in a new stove because of the relocation opportunity, so she's been using a slow cooker, a turkey roaster and a double hot plate to cook her meals.
She fears the recent setback over the land acquisition could mean having to endure her less-than-ideal living situation even longer.
"We've been going through this for too long," Jackson said. "I don't understand why they think their house values will drop if we move near them. These are supposed to be nice homes we're getting."
Lisha Gremillion, who lives on Pecan Drive West, said the opposition from the Sugar Fields residents has soured her on relocating anywhere in the city.
"I have washed my hands with New Roads. I want to live somewhere else," she said. "A lot of the people that live in (Sugar Fields); we shop in their businesses. They can laugh with us in bars, they let us come clean their houses, but they don't want us living next to them?
"I'm very heartbroken about it," she said.
The OCD began scouting suitable sites for the relocation in February.
In May, the residents of Pecan Acres were presented with three options. Whichever one got the most votes would become the state's top priority for the relocation.
An overwhelming majority chose the 192 acres along Memorial Boulevard, tagged "the Emerald site," which is owned by Poydras Farms, LLC.
That area is desirable because it's surrounded by much of the city's commercial development and medical facilities, making it ideal for Pecan Acres residents who are elderly or don't have access to transportation.
Forbes said the only other option to receive votes from the residents was a tract of undeveloped land along La. 10 near the Audubon Bridge his office tagged as "the Ruby site."
The halt to the Emerald site negotiations came as a surprise, Forbes said. "We started talking to the landowners (and) they seemed like they were interested in selling the land to us," Forbes said. "We had started to talk price with them."
Then last week, Forbes said, the owners told his office they were no longer interested in selling.
Poydras Farms is the company of a local family that owns several parcels of land in Pointe Coupee Parish. Charlene Summers is listed as primary contact on the tax rolls, according to records at the parish Assessor's Office.
A man who identified himself to The Advocate as Summers' husband said his wife did not want to answer any questions regarding the attempted sale.
Councilman White said the family got "bombarded" with phone calls from Sugar Fields residents after word got out about the residents' choice for relocation.
Besides thinking the value of the homes wouldn't match the value of homes in their community, White also noted some were opposed to that site because it would infringe upon plans the city has to expand commercial development in the area.
"Governmental housing is not part of the big picture of what we have planned for that area," White said. "We're just saying, 'Let us steer you to where you'll be economically in line with the rest of your neighborhood.'"
The average value of homes in Sugar Fields is about $240,000, according to the Assessor's Office.
The anticipated value for the homes in the new subdivision for Pecan Acres is expected to be between $116 to $126 per square foot. Homes will range in size from 1,100 to 2,000 square feet, Forbes said.
OCD intends to build between 40 to 50 lots with room for residential expansion, Forbes said.
"We recognize that most of these folks are low-to-moderate income so we can't have a successful resettlement of that neighborhood without making the new neighborhood affordable to them," he said.
Residents of flood-prone Pecan Acres community in Pointe Coupee Parish vent frustration with FEMA, high cost of flood insurance
Because their taxes would likely go up in more expensive homes, Forbes said, the state hopes to offset additional expenses by installing solar panels on the new homes and building them 2 feet above base flood elevation levels to lower flood insurance premiums.
A retention pond and community park are included in the OCD relocation site plans.
"We've already sent a letter to the real estate agent asking to please meet with these landowners to make sure they understand what this neighborhood is going to look like," Forbes said. "It's really going to be a nice place. And we want to make sure no one is making any decisions based on a lack of accurate information."