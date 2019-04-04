The city-parish has begun quietly implementing some cost-saving recommendations seven months into an ongoing efficiency study commissioned by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.

Researchers expect all their recommendations, if implemented, would equate into millions of dollars in savings for city-parish government.

And while some suggestions are being lauded by Metro Council members who've met with the administration to review the preliminary findings of the $300,000 study, Councilmen Dwight Hudson said Thursday it's still too early for him to tell if the study is living up to his expectations.

"Something I wanted added to the scope of work was a look at the city-parish's retirement system, and that piece hasn't been done yet," Hudson said. "Until we really start implementing a lot of these changes, the taxpayers don't realize the savings."

But Hudson added he's generally pleased with the early results of the study Cincinnati-based Management Partners began in September.

The firm has projected up to $7 million in potential savings for the city-parish through streamlining certain departments and services, increasing fees for permits, rotating out unnecessary equipment and vehicles from the city-parish's fleet, and competitively bidding for healthcare benefits for employees.

Representatives from Management Partners have also been guiding city directors on how to implement the proposed cost-saving measures; that guidance, Chief Administrative Officer Darryl Gissel said, elevates the usefulness of the study.

"They've been meeting with us once or twice a month since they began," Gissel said. "It's still a workflow in progress, but each department has a tight business plan of what we want them to examine now."

So far, Gissel said, the city-parish is working on a proposal to increase permit fees and prepared a request for proposals seeking bids from providers of employee health insurance.

Obtaining health insurance for employees through the bid process, expanding the wellness program for employees and increasing pharmacy rebates could potentially save between $3 million to $4 million annually for the city-parish, according to preliminary results of the study.

The study also says the city-parish could generate up to $1.2 million in new revenue if permit and development fees are increased — coupled with service improvements for residents.

The firm also found that more than 200 of the city-parish's fleet of 3,500 vehicles could be removed. That could equate to $600,000 in annual savings for maintenance, repair and fuel, with an estimated one-time initial savings of $1.1 million.

The preliminary results document says the city-parish must address employee pay rates, which have crippled the parish's ability to recruit and retain employees, consider going paperless to save time and costs, and improve cost recovery for certain services, like cleaning overgrown lots for landowners.

Gissel added the city-parish could also save an additional $400,000 annually just by re-configuring the city-parish's phone system.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said the work Management Partners has already done moved the needle in helping the city-parish meet her goal of "impact and outcome."

"I believe a study like this was past due," Broome said. "They're really giving us the blueprint on how to maximize our dollars. And it has taken our administration to an enhanced level of professional development."

Some of the recommendations outlined in the study will require the approval from the Metro Council. Gissel expects the study to be completed by early summer, at which time the final results will be presented to council members.

The administration has already met with several council members, including Hudson and Barbara Freiberg, who said she is pleased with what she's seen so far.

"I think they've identified some low-hanging fruit all of us have felt were concerns," Freiberg said. "In the long run, I think it will be money well spent."