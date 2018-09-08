Sitting on horseback Saturday morning, Lance Dismukes concentrated intently as he held an orange plastic cone and reached toward a pole standing nearby.
His expression soon brightened when he successfully placed the cone on the tip of the pole, laughing with excitement. A gaggle of smiling volunteers who stood on either side of Dismukes, 35, and the horse, named Sassy, told him, "Good job!"
The cone-and-pole exercise is a favorite of many who participate in Hearts and Hooves, a therapeutic horseback riding program held at BREC's Farr Park for children and adults with various disabilities. The combination of riding a horse while doing activities — with lots of help from park staff and volunteers — makes for a unique form of therapy.
"It sounds very simple, but it's very challenging for some," said Carolyn Hofmann, an instructor in the program.
The park hosted an orientation for about 40 volunteers on Saturday ahead of the first Hearts and Hooves class of the fall, set for Monday evening. Students get a weekly hourlong lesson for a six-week session.
Forrest Richards, an education program specialist who has overseen Hearts and Hooves since late 2016, said she gets chills when she thinks about the physical and social progress some people make participating in the program.
She has seen students begin to sit up straighter because riding has improved their core strength. Some are shy and quiet when they first arrive, but eventually become comfortable expressing themselves as they bond with instructors and volunteers — and horses.
"I think the confidence of being on this large animal that you are in control of is empowering. ... There's just an air about a horse that they kind of mimic your personality and your traits, and they take care of you," Richards said.
The horses used for therapeutic riding have been trained so they're less likely to be spooked by obstacles, loud noises and quick movements — "just to make sure that they are going to take care of the rider before they take care of themselves, which is their one job in Hearts and Hooves," Richards said.
Volunteers are responsible for helping care for the horses and getting participants seated in the saddle — tasks they worked on at the orientation on Saturday. They also practiced leading students in activities such as weaving through a set of cones on the ground, riding up to a basketball goal and throwing a ball in, and doing upper-body stretches while on horseback.
Dismukes, who lives in Central and has been in the program since 2014, demonstrated those activities with the new volunteers on Saturday. His mother, Sandra Dismukes, waved from the stands when he rode past.
Lance Dismukes uses a wheelchair and can only walk short distances. Doctors believe it will become even harder for him to walk as he becomes older, Sandra Dismukes said.
"I'm trying to keep that as long as we can, and this has helped a lot," she said of the program.
Dismukes said her son enjoys the company of the walkers and leaders — those who guide him and his horse. And like many others in the classes, riding has made him more confident, she said.
"It makes them feel so proud of themselves. ... Now, they're the ones that are the star."