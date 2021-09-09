BR.govpresser.090821 HS 093.JPG

Governor John Bel Edwards speaks during a press conference to address the recovery efforts across the state of Louisiana following Hurricane Ida, Tuesday, September 7, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to share the latest updates on the Hurricane Ida recovery effort Thursday afternoon.

Ida struck the Louisiana coast on Aug. 29 before moving inland. Many in southeast Louisiana have now had water and electricity services resume; others in the hardest-hit areas face several more weeks without power.

Louisiana is also facing the possibility of more coronavirus cases, as many people relaxed prevention efforts as they dealt with the storm and its aftermath.

Watch the 3:30 p.m. press conference and follow our live coverage below.

Can't see the module? Click here.

Hurricane Ida Text Message Updates for Baton Rouge: Sign up for free

Standard message and data rates apply. 

View comments