Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to share the latest updates on the Hurricane Ida recovery effort Thursday afternoon.

Ida struck the Louisiana coast on Aug. 29 before moving inland. Many in southeast Louisiana have now had water and electricity services resume; others in the hardest-hit areas face several more weeks without power.

Louisiana is also facing the possibility of more coronavirus cases, as many people relaxed prevention efforts as they dealt with the storm and its aftermath.

